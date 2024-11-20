Home > Human Interest Suspicious Texts From Hannah Kobayashi Leave Her Family Fearing the Worst "I got tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 19 2024, 8:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@midorieve

Hannah Kobayashi was last heard from on Nov. 11, 2024, when she responded to a text from her mother. After asking her daughter if she made it to New York, Hannah said no. On November 8, she had flown from Maui to Los Angeles, with plans to board a separate flight to New York. That never happened. Friends of the missing woman told police she sent extremely strange texts to them, claiming that someone had stolen all of her money.

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah's sister Sydni told CNN that she received bizarre texts that didn't sound like her sibling at all. "She doesn’t use the word ‘hun.’ ‘Love’ and ‘babe,’ but never ‘hun.’ Even her close friends have said the same," said Sydni. Now her family fears the worst and is asking the public for any and all information about the missing woman. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah Kobayashi's family is worried she might have been abducted.

Hannah and her ex-boyfriend were supposed to be on the same flight. Despite breaking up, they chose to continue onto New York together as changing their tickets was too costly. He boarded the flight headed for John F. Kennedy International Airport, while Hannah inexplicably stayed in Los Angeles. A post to her Instagram on November 11 is from the LeBron XXII Trial Experience at the Nike Store in The Grove, a shopping center in the city. There is no caption.

Larie Pidgeon, Hannah's aunt, told CNN’s Kate Bolduan that they suspect Hannah has been abducted or possibly trafficked. "We’re doing the best that we can, but the family at this point is having to come to the reality that those things could be a possibility," she said. This is partially based on some disturbing surveillance footage Hannah's family obtained. In it, she is at the Metro train station near Crypto.com Arena downtown. Hannah was not alone.

Article continues below advertisement

In a Facebook post, Sydni said her sister "does not appear to be in good condition," in the footage. Texts Hannah sent to her friends were equally as baffling. "Deep Hackers wiped my identity, stole all of my funds, & have had me on a mind f--- since Friday," she wrote to one person. "I got tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds," Hannah texted to another. "For someone I thought I loved."

Article continues below advertisement

Larie wanted anyone with information to know that Hannah's family just wants her back, no questions asked. "Hannah, we love you. We are all here. Your mom’s here, your sister’s here, your father’s here. The entire world is looking for you," she pleaded. In a separate Facebook post from November 19, Sydni wrote, "I'm so mentally, physically, and emotionally exhausted and have no idea what to do at this point."