Was 'Hanukkah On Rye' Filmed in Real Jewish Delis? Where Was the Movie Filmed?
Hanukkah on Rye takes the delicious world of Jewish delis and gives it the spotlight it deserves. There is a romance involved as well, but the food is what's important. At least, that's how Molly and Jacob view it. The two are competing deli owners in New York City. So of course there's a blowout when they get coupled by a matchmaker and suddenly have to talk with one another. Maybe even... get over their differences and make delicious deli meals together? The two delis are set in New York, but is that where Hanukkah on Rye was filmed?
Hanukkah on Rye actually does have a lot of overt parallels to the Romeo and Juliet story, although it's a rom-com and definitely does not end in a multiple-death tragedy. They keep it light, playing off of Jewish stereotypes in a loving, endearing attitude while making us hungry with images of yummy deli food. Of course, the two restauranteurs don't get over their differences immediately, but the fun part is watching as the two families who run the respective delis start spending more time with one another and start to get along.
Where was 'Hanukkah on Rye' filmed?
While the movie's premise is a story of two competing Jewish Delis in New York, the movie was filmed in Manitoba, Canada. Specifically, it was shot in Winnipeg, which is Manitoba's largest city and has streets that can stand in for the big apple. The movie was shot on city roads, especially on Broadway new the Red and Assiniboine rivers. It converted the Winnipeg Free press news cafe into the deli that's most often shown. So while the delis aren't real, the locations are at least used as restaurants.
The snow on the ground was fake and the movie lies about where everything is shot, but what's important is that the ambiance is right and that they've captured the mood of New York well enough that the lies are convincing. All they needed was a shot of crazy people in the subway or rats dragging pizzas around with them. At least the story is good and lighthearted and the food is somewhat authentic. With all the lox and latke's on the screen, it will at least make you wish you were in a deli.
With the influx of new Christmas movies every year, Hanukkah on Rye fills the important gap that often gets overlooked for all the people celebrating Hanukkah. The movie will air on Dec.8, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on the Hallmark Channel. While it's unfortunate that 'Gilbert's Deli' isn't actually a real place that you can visit in New York to get your deli fix, you should still go support one of the many Jewish Delis that do exist. In the meantime, Hanukkah on Rye satisfies the hunger for holiday rom-coms.