Was 'Hanukkah On Rye' Filmed in Real Jewish Delis? Where Was the Movie Filmed?

The snow on the ground was fake and the movie lies about where everything is shot, but what's important is that the ambiance is right and that they've captured the mood of New York well enough that the lies are convincing. All they needed was a shot of crazy people in the subway or rats dragging pizzas around with them. At least the story is good and lighthearted and the food is somewhat authentic. With all the lox and latke's on the screen, it will at least make you wish you were in a deli.