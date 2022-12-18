'When Christmas Was Young': Tyler Hilton Talks Filming CBS's Music-Driven Holiday Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

As Luke attempts to persuade Melody into letting him secure the rights to the Christmas song, the two begin to form a connection with one another. Will Luke help Melody — who has given up on her dreams of making it in the music industry — find her voice again?

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, actor Tyler Hilton opened up about the heart-warming Christmas movie, including what it was like to film in a real-life small town that reminded him of his One Tree Hill days on set.