17 Adorable Ways to Wish Your Daughter a Happy Valentine's Day

By

February 14 is Valentine's Day, and it's just around the corner! Much in the same way that January drags on for ages, the first weeks of February tend to fly by, and before you know it, it'll be summer again.

And while stores are flooded with gifts and cards and ideas to tell your significant other how much they mean to you on the feast of St. Valentine's, it's also nice to let your family and non-romantic partners know how much you love them on that day, too.