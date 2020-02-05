17 Adorable Ways to Wish Your Daughter a Happy Valentine's Day

Grab your favorite cute card from the local store, and fill it with these adorable quotes and messages on Valentine's Day.

1. Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

There's no other daughter

As sweet as you!

2. You're truly scrumptious! I hope your day is as sweet as you and that you know how much I love you!

3. Happy Valentine's Day to a daughter who is sugar and spice and everything nice.