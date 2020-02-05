17 Adorable Ways to Wish Your Daughter a Happy Valentine's Day

17 Adorable Ways to Wish Your Daughter a Happy Valentine's DayBy Pippa Raga
February 14 is Valentine's Day, and it's just around the corner! Much in the same way that January drags on for ages, the first weeks of February tend to fly by, and before you know it, it'll be summer again.
And while stores are flooded with gifts and cards and ideas to tell your significant other how much they mean to you on the feast of St. Valentine's, it's also nice to let your family and non-romantic partners know how much you love them on that day, too.
So, how do I wish a happy Valentine's Day to my daughter, you ask yourself? Don't despair! Instead, keep reading while we suggest some excellent ways to tell your daughter how much she means to you on February 14. Just grab a blank card, and we'll do the rest.
Here's some inspiration for wishing your daughter a happy Valentine's Day.
Grab your favorite cute card from the local store, and fill it with these adorable quotes and messages on Valentine's Day.
1. Roses are red,
Violets are blue,
There's no other daughter
As sweet as you!
2. You're truly scrumptious! I hope your day is as sweet as you and that you know how much I love you!
3. Happy Valentine's Day to a daughter who is sugar and spice and everything nice.
4. Happy Valentine's Day to a daughter who would never date anyone her parents don't approve of!
5. I won't make you cringe with a sappy Valentine's Day note, I just want you to know that I love you.
6. Valentine's Day is the perfect time for chocolate. But the day after Valentine's Day is even better, because the chocolate is on sale. That's just some dad-wisdom for you. Happy Valentine's Day!
7. You are the sweetest thing that's ever come into my life. Happy Valentine's Day!
8. Happy Valentine's Day, sweetie! We hope your day is full of magic, happiness, and most of all, love.
9. I loved you from the moment I laid eyes on you. Happy birthday to my sweet daughter!
10. Happy Valentine's Day to the little girl who brought so much joy into our lives. Somewhere along the line, you've become a loving woman and we're so proud of you.
11. Mom and Dad love you on Valentine's Day and every day. Hope this one is extra sweet!
12. Who needs candy on Valentine's Day? When I want something sweet, I think of you.
13. You are loved by so many people, most of all by your proud parents. Happy Valentine's Day, dear!
14. We hope your sweetheart spoils you on Valentine's Day as much as your parents always do!
15. Happy Valentine's Day to a daughter who is sweeter than any box of chocolate!
16. We love you for the adorable little girl you were, the special woman you've become ad the wonderful daughter you have always been. Happy Valentine's Day!
17. I am so proud of how hard you've worked to chase your dreams and create a life you love. Savor some of your accomplishments today, along with these chocolates!
Happy Valentine's Day! We hope your holiday is a sweet one!
