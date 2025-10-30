Beloved Philadelphia radio anchor Harry Donahue died at age 77 The longtime KYW Newsradio anchor retired from the station in 2014. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 30 2025, 10:03 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cbsphiladelphia

The Philadelphia community lost one of its most beloved and consistent voices in October 2025. On Oct. 29, 2025, it was announced that one of the city's longtime anchors, Harry Donahue, died. The broadcaster was 77 years old at the time of his death.

Harry spent over three decades as the leading voices in the city and was one of the star broadcasters on Philadelphia's KYW Newsradio. As fans mourn the loss of his golden voice and charismatic personality, here's everything we know about Harry's cause of death.

What was Harry Donahue's cause of death?

Harry's official cause of death was ruled to be due to a significant change to his health. According to KYW Newsradio's owner, Audacy, the anchor's family confirmed he passed away due to a "bout with cancer." "We learned of the passing of longtime Morning Drive and sports anchor Harry Donahue from his family on Wednesday, Oct. 29," the station wrote in a statement. "His family said it came after a bout with cancer."

"Donahue's voice is forever etched in Philadelphia radio history as the figure who not only got people to work with news, traffic and weather, but would also announce all-important school closings on snow days," the post continued. "Donahue was also a member of Pennsylvania's Sports Hall of Fame and KYW Newsradio's Hall of Fame."

It's unclear what type of cancer Harry's had or what stage it was in when he passed away. What we do know is that he did enough work to receive his flowers and had memorable moments during his career. After joining KYW Newsradio as a freelance reporter, Harry climbed up the ranks and eventually found his niche as the station's Morning Drive and Sports anchor. As the station mentioned in his tribute, he became a trusted voice, bringing news, traffic, weather, and much-longed-for snow days over the airwaves during his time at the station.

Harry also became a prominent voice in Philly's sports industry, a reputation that developed during his coverage for the city's USFL. team, the Philadelphia Stars. Additionally, he was the TV and radio voice of Temple football and basketball for more than two decades. Donahue was also the host of Comcast SportsNet’s “Inside Golf.” Harry also had 15 years at NFL Films and was the occasional TV voice for Philadelphia Eagles preseason games, Atlantic-10 basketball and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia radio fans mourned Harry Donahue's passing.

Harry's legacy in Philadelphia continued long after he was no longer a regular voice on the air. In 2014, he retired from Newsradio and, soon after, was inducted into KYW Newsradio Hall of Fame. Harry, who was born and raised in Philly's Olney neighborhood, also remained connected to his community. In the wake of his death, many of his fans expressed their condolences and shared fond memories of him making their day during their commutes.