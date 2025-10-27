Where Is ‘CBS Evening News’ Anchor John Dickerson Going Next? Inside the Details of His Exit It’s no secret that 2025 has been an absolute bloodbath year in the world of journalism, and John Dickerson is the latest example. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 27 2025, 4:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It’s no secret that 2025 has been an absolute bloodbath year in the world of journalism, as many high-profile network anchors, correspondents, and contributors have either been fired or left prominent networks — and CBS Evening News anchor John Dickerson is the latest to join them.

Article continues below advertisement

In the surprising news of his exit, many are curious to find out the details of why John and the network parted ways, and also where he may be headed next.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Where is John Dickerson going next?

On Monday, Oct. 27, John Dickerson shocked fans when he announced, via Instagram, that he was officially leaving the network and his anchor position at CBS Evening News at the end of the year. “At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, 16 years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time,” John’s caption on the post began.

“I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me — the work, the audience’s attention, and the honor of being a part of the network’s history— and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you,” he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

As of now, there have been no further details, from CBS or from John himself, about where the accomplished journalist is headed next. His announcement follows a massive shakeup at CBS, which includes the appointment of Bari Weiss as the network’s new editor-in-chief.

Article continues below advertisement

The reasons for John leaving ‘CBS Evening News’ are still unclear.

Many will point to the massive overhaul that the network overall has undergone throughout the year, while others may link his departure to the dozens of recent examples of journalists leaving their network positions or being fired in an effort to appease the Trump administration. In addition to being in multiple positions at CBS throughout the course of his 16-year tenure, John also comes from an impressive family history of journalists. Per Variety, his mother, Nancy Dickerson, was the very first female correspondent for CBS News.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

According to the outlet, CBS has seen a significant ratings drop due to the recent changes following the Paramount Skydance merger. Outside of CBS Evening News, John has also contributed to Face the Nation, CBS This Morning, and 60 Minutes.

In July 2025, John addressed the multi-million-dollar settlement between CBS’s parent company and Donald Trump.

While commenting on the settlement between Paramount Global and Trump, John, on-air on CBS Evening News, said, “Can you hold power to account after paying it millions? Can an audience trust you when it thinks you’ve traded away that trust? The audience will decide that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS