Inside CBS News Head Bari Weiss's Net Worth and Expansive Media Career Bari sold The Free Press for $150 million.

Just in case you aren't keen on keeping up with the ins and outs of the media as much as you might be into keeping up with the Kardashians and Jenners, journalist and former New York Times editor Bari Weiss made headlines when she sold her young company, The Free Press, for more than $100 million. Afterwards, many were itching to know Bari Weiss's net worth.

According to CNN, The Free Press started out as a newsletter in 2021 and quickly gained more than 100,000 subscribers. So when she sold it to Paramount in 2025, per NBC News, and joined CBS News as the editor-in-chief, it marked a big stamp on her journalism career. Now, it's hard not to wonder about Bari's net worth as she continues to make her mark on the industry.

What is Bari Weiss's net worth?

There is no confirmed net worth reported for Bari, but there are plenty of estimates based on that Free Press deal. According to The Wall Street Journal, where Bari once worked, she sold The Free Press for $150 million. There is an estimate on CelebsWorlds that Bari's net worth falls into the range of $250,000 to $600,000. With her $150,000 deal with Paramount, it does seem likely that her net worth is toward the middle of that range.

Bari Weiss Journalist Net worth: $250,000 Bari Weiss is a journalist and former book reviewer at The Wall Street Journal. She also wrote for The New York Times from 2017 until 2020. She founded the media company The Free Press in 2021, and in 2025, she accepted the role of editor-in-chief at CBS News and sold The Free Press. Birthdate: March 25, 1984 Birthplace: Pittsburgh, Penn. Education: Columbia University; Hebrew University of Jerusalem Marriages: Nellie Bowles (2021); Jason Kass (2013-2016) Children: Two unnamed kids

Bari has worked for multiple high-profile publications throughout her career, including The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. When she co-created The Free Press with wife Nellie Bowles, the goal of the media company was to deliver news as a subscription-based newsletter. It evolved into its own website for anyone to read.

According to the website for The Free Press, the foundation of the company was "built on the ideals that once were the bedrock of great American journalism: honesty, doggedness, and fierce independence." It's unclear how, if at all, that might change after Bari's sale. But it was arguably what helped launch her career into what it is today.

Bari Weiss has been with her wife for several years.

Bari and Nellie were married in 2021, and they have two children together, though the names of their children have not been disclosed to the public. Neither Nellie nor Bari has shared as much on social media, either. Thanks to The Free Press, they have both a personal and a working relationship. Before Bari met Nellie, however, she had been in a brief relationship with actress Kate McKinnon.

