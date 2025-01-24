CBS 'Evening News' Co-Anchor Maurice Dubois Has Been Married for Nearly 25 Years Maurice Dubois and his wife Andrea Adair Dubois have been going strong for a long time. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 24 2025, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

On CBS, there are a few anchors that people have known almost as well as they know their own family. Throughout history, famed anchors such as Barbara Walters and Walter Cronkite graced the televisions of Americans most evenings. In 2025, the coveted role of CBS Evening News anchor passed the torch on to co-anchors John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois.

The award-winning duo is already well-known to CBS fans, but in 2025, they assumed the role of hosts for one of America's most-watched evening news programs. When he's not delivering fair but thorough news coverage, Maurice Dubois has a loving family life that he returns home to. Here's what we know about the woman he's married to and the career he has built.

Who is Maurice Dubois married to?

In the world of celebrities, romances often last only as long as it takes for drama to catch up to the couple and turn things upside down. Luckily, anchors seem to escape the worst of this by being a little more grounded than your average Hollywood celebrity, even though they often achieve celebrity status of their own. This seems to be the case for CBS anchor Maurice Dubois because he and his wife Andrea Adair Dubois have been going strong for a long time.

They tied the knot in a quiet ceremony in 2001. At the time, Observer blogger Jason Gay referred to their low-key wedding as "small" and "private." He jokingly chided them by adding, "We feel obligated to inform you that according to today’s standard of morning news programming, you and your bride were supposed to be wed in a cheesy, televised spectacle at 8 a.m., complete with a buffet, bridesmaid gowns and a band selected by a home audience of cybersurfing shut-ins."

However, low-key seems to be the name of the game for Andrea and Maurice, who keep their marriage fairly private. They share two children together, and not much is known about their life, other than the fact that they've been going strong for more than two decades.

Maurice has had an impressive, honors-laden career.

While we may not know much about what goes on at home for Maurice, Andrea, and their two children, we do know a few impressive tidbits about Maurice's career.

His now-high-profile career had humble roots. He first worked a desk job at KING-TV in Seattle, Wash. in 1987. He also worked in Chicago, Ill., and Sacramento, Calif., before moving to the East Coast to work for seven years at New York's WNBC-TV.

Over the years, Maurice has covered both domestic and foreign news stories and events, traveling around the world to provide on-the-ground and behind-the-desk coverage. Maurice has won four Emmy awards, and has been granted an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree from multiple universities, including Briarcliffe College in Bethpage, N.Y.; Medgar Evers College (of the City University of New York) in Brooklyn, N.Y.; Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J., and St. Francis College in Brooklyn, N.Y.