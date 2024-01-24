Home > Entertainment CBS Commentator Charles Osgood Amassed a Sizable Net Worth Prior to His Death Charles Osgood has died at the age of 91, leaving many who watched him on CBS for years wondering what the commentator's net worth was. By Joseph Allen Jan. 24 2024, Published 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

After decades on TV and a career that ended less than a decade ago, news broke that CBS commentator Charles Osgood had died at the age of 91 on Jan. 23, 2024. Charles was best known for hosting CBS Sunday Morning for more than 20 years, a role he officially retired from in 2016.

Following the news of his death, many want to learn more about the breadth of Charles's entire career as well as his net worth. Here's what we know about how well off Charles was by the end of his life.

What was Charles Osgood's net worth?

Estimates of Charles's net worth suggest that he was worth roughly $5 million at the time of his death. Although he held a high-profile job for decades, it seems that he relied on the salary from that job to make his living, and spent most of his time working on the show and on related projects. High-profile television jobs can be highly lucrative, which is why his net worth was estimated at such a high level.

Charles Osgood Former TV Commentator Net worth: $5 Million Charles Osgood was a long-time TV and radio commentator with CBS, and was the host of CBS Sunday Morning for more than 20 years. He was also a poet and musician, and hosted The Osgood File, his radio show, for almost 50 years. Birthdate: Jan. 8, 1933 Birthplace: New York City, N.Y. Birth Name: Charles Osgood

Charles worked for CBS for more than 45 years.

Prior to his retirement, Charles had worked for CBS for more than 45 years. His tenure as host of CBS Sunday Morning saw the show reach new ratings milestones, and elevated Charles to be one of the most prominent voices in the world of news. When he announced his retirement in 2016, Charles seemed somewhat saddened that he would have to leave the show, even though he'd been doing it for more than 20 years.

"For years now people — even friends and family — have been asking me why I keep doing this considering my age," Charles said at the time. "It's just that it's been such a joy doing it! Who wouldn't want to be the one who gets to introduce these terrific storytellers and the producers and writers and others who put this wonderful show together."

Charles loved poetry and music as much as his work.

Charles was known in part for his use of music and poetry, both in interviews and in the writing style he used on the show. "To say there's no one like Charles Osgood is an understatement," executive producer Rand Morrison. "He embodied the heart and soul of Sunday Morning. His signature bow tie, his poetry … just his presence was special for the audience, and for those of us who worked with him. At the piano, Charlie put our lives to music. Truly, he was one of a kind — in every sense."