There Are a Few Spooky Facts Surrounding Harry Houdini's Halloween Death

It has been speculated that Houdini's death was caused by Jocelyn Gordon Whitehead, a man who struck Houdini multiple times in the abdomen. Whitehead was a college student who wanted to test out whether Houdini really could withstand hard punches to the abdomen, as Houdini had apparently stated before.

Whitehead was in Houdini's dressing room with some other folks when he decided to test the theory, landing several hard blows in Houdini's stomach. The magician, who still performed that night, was in great pain but did not seek medical help for days. When he was finally examined, he had a 102 degree fever and acute appendicitis.