Harry Styles' New Single, "Lights Up," Is an Ode to National Coming Out Day

This is not a drill, people. My personal favorite former 1D member, Harry Styles, has released new solo music for the first time in over a year, and his comeback track not-so-coincidentally happens to be gracing our music-loving souls on none other than National Coming Out Day. While the song is catchy, many consider the new single, called "Lights Up" to be a "bisexual anthem." So if you haven't already listened to Harry Styles' National Coming Out Day release, definitely do so right now.

Harry Styles released a "bisexual anthem" on National Coming Out Day. As you may know, the former 1D musician has previously referenced his attraction to men and women several times before (if you haven't listened to the song "Medicine," for example, do it now. It seriously slaps).

Needless to say, it should come as no surprise that our beloved Harry decided to release a song about sexuality on one of the most important LGBT holidays of the year, which is none other than National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11.

The song lyrics read, "Know who you are/ Do you know who you are?" which many believe is a reference to his sexuality. The music video also happens to be beyond steamy, showing the 25-year-old musician sexily dancing with both men and women. Throughout the video, Harry serves some sexy, glittery, (and obviously shirtless) ~lewks.~ So if you haven't already done so, definitely watch Harry Styles' "Lights Up" music video above. I promise your life will forever be changed, for the better.

Just checking, do you still have a pulse? Don't worry — I don't either. Anyway, like I said, the British pop star has not officially vocalized his bisexuality but he has heavily alluded to it in past interviews and through his solo tracks. But Twitter has mutually agreed that this is — in fact — Harry's official coming out announcement, because really, how could it not be? Check out what Twitter had to say about it in the tweets below.

i am OPENLY WEEPING harry styles is BISEXUAL he does a FUCKLOAD OF ACID and he is the LOVE OF MY LIFE — margater (@maggieisntcool) October 11, 2019

Harry's slaying the game, as he also spoke out about the importance of going to therapy on World Mental Health Day. An avid 1D fan, Twitter user @harrysenigma took to the social media site and said, "guess therapy can wait... HS2 and tour can’t." In response, Harry spoke out, reminding her that therapy was more important, and that "he would wait." Harry's response read, "Go to therapy, it’s important. I’ll wait for you. #WorldMentalHealth." I can guarantee she wasn't expecting that response.