Streamer Hasan Piker Accused of Using Shock Collar on His Dog to Keep Her in Frame "Yes, I am incredibly abusive." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 8 2025, 2:09 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Sensitive Soci3ty

Left-wing commentator Hasan Piker has been a controversial figure for years, including the time he was banned from Twitch for making what seemed to be a threatening remark about a Florida Senator. But now he's embroiled in a completely different kind of controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

Piker was accused of using a high-powered shock collar on his dog while streaming, causing the internet to go for the influencer's blood over the alleged incident. Here's what we know about the incident and how the internet has already tried Piker in the court of public opinion and determined him guilty.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Hasan Piker use a shock collar on his dog?

It seemed to be a typical stream for Piker. He was discussing his usual political opinions, and his chat was moving at breakneck speed as it is wont to do. But things took a rapid turn when his dog, Kaya, seemed to try to get off her bed, which is typically perched just behind his shoulder while he streams.

Kaya stirred restlessly, and Piker scolded her, turning around to glance at the dog as she paced and tried to step off her bed. Piker seemed to reach for something off screen, and Kaya yelped suddenly. After the yelp, she laid down quickly, glancing over at Piker as he expressed frustration and tried to get back to streaming.

Article continues below advertisement

The internet seems convinced that in the moment Kaya yelped, it's because Piker allegedly used a shock collar to reinforce the behavior he wants; keeping her on the bed as a streaming ornament. His chat immediately blew up with accusations.

Article continues below advertisement

The internet's reaction to Hasan's "shock collar" allegations has been swift.

One user accused him of using a shock collar on such a high setting that it caused the dog pain, saying they were "beyond disgusted." And countless videos have explored the supposed incident, garnering just as many comments of disgust and disbelief.

Under one YouTube video, one user commented, "NO dog owner, hell no human being, wouldn't immediately JUMP and find out what is wrong if a dog whimpers out of nowhere. Literally, the only reason why he wouldn't jump right up is because he wasn't surprised and knew EXACTLY why the dog whimpered." Another added, "Tbh he's the exact person I would expect to use a shock collar. It just seems like to me he uses her as a prop and then stresses her out constantly with his yelling."

Article continues below advertisement

And the comments continued on the same theme, with some people blasting him for abuse, while others suggested calling the authorities. Piker has denied accusations of a shock collar, sarcastically telling viewers, "Yes, I am incredibly abusive, to the not only best trained, but also the best behaving and most spoiled dog on the planet.”