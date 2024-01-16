Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Details How “I Have to Throw Up” Hack Saved Her Life While Riding with a Drunk Driver A woman shared how folks can get any drunk driver to listen to you and pull over the car: tell them you have to throw up. By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 16 2024, Published 4:10 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @chickennutbread

In the heat of the moment during a night of heavy partying when there are all sorts of substances and alcohol floating around and through you and your friends' bodies, life can seem like a happy-go-lucky free-for-all. Going inside an expensive club and being hounded by professional predators who get you to put your credit card on file and rack up those charges is the norm.

So is making a series of dangerous decisions, like getting behind the wheel of a car while intoxicated, or allowing someone else who is hammered to cart you around. In these situations, it can be easy for some folks to meekly put their trust in someone else's hands, and it's a situation that TikToker Chicken Nut Bread (@chickennutbread) found herself in.

Unfortunately, the drunk driver in question, who lied about being perfectly sober and capable of driving, wasn't listening to her exhortations to slow down and pay attention to the road. That's when she recalled a piece of sage advice from her youth that ended up saving her life, which she divulged in a viral TikTok.

"This conversation saved my life and I feel like every teenager should be taught this, but when I was like in sixth grade my friend's parents told me...if you're ever in the car with a drunk driver tell them you need to throw up," The TikToker then delineated why this method is so effective at saving lives or, at the very least, preventing the drunk driver in question from getting pulled over and having their life ruined for being slapped with a DUI.

At the time, she said she couldn't understand or appreciate why this was such good advice and questioned when in her life she would ever have the opportunity to implement it. But she did: "Last year I was at this underground rave with some of my friends. I don't rave, but we went, it was fine. It was me, my two really close friends and then two of one of their friends."

She said that as she was getting out of the rave with her close pals and these other folks she really wasn't all that acquainted with, she had that moment of post-partying clarity that is usually followed by a decision to engage in some risky behavior, or play it safe: "I realized we're pretty intoxicated we should not be driving. I ubered there with my friend and so I was like okay maybe we should order an Uber home."

Source: TikTok | @chickennutbread

However, one of the people in her group who didn't want the night's festivities to end recommended that they go to the beach and Chicken Nut Bread said that she was down. One of the two friends that she didn't know too well, whom she calls Carly in the story, said that she wasn't drunk at all and was perfectly fine to drive.

So she hopped into the driver's seat of a car that belonged to the other friend Chick Nut Bread wasn't all that acquainted with, "Mark" (for the purposes of the story) and they head out on the San Diego freeway having a great time while listening to Nicki Minaj.

Carly, upon hearing the song professes her love for it and then cranks it up, then begins to drive 60, 70, 80, 90 miles per hour. It's at that moment the TikToker, and everyone else in the car gets the same idea at the same time: Carly might be f---- up. "We all look at each other...I don't wanna be that backseat driver, but I, I look at her I go ha ha ha Carly let's, let's slow down a little bit."

Source: TikTok | @chickennutbread

After hearing the TikToker's request, she said that Carly apologized and slowed the vehicle down but then, after hearing another song she enjoyed, proceeded to do the same exact thing, which occurred several times. The realization was one that the TikToker says sobered her up very quickly.

"In this moment I start getting angry...I hold her shoulders and I go Carly slow this car down or you have to pull over, like, I'm giving you an option. And she laughs she goes oh don't worry about it and then she swerves the car we're going from once...it's a 4, 5, lane freeway, we're going from one side to the opposite side and then back again."

Spirits in the car were low following the horrifying turn of events, she said that one of her friends was texting her boyfriend that she loves him, "We're just in this death car. Of course, Mark is in the passenger seat and he's going don't worry I trust Carly with my life and I go I know you trust Carly but I don't know Carly."

Source: TikTok | @chickennutbread

She then turns her attention to the erratic sober and in no way drunk driver, Carly, and demands that she slow the car down, but instead, Carly decides to let go of the steering wheel and give her friend Mark a hug to tell him that she loves him. Chicken Nut Bread presses Carly against the steering wheel and tells her to take control of the vehicle to which the woman just laughs and says she is just fooling around.

It's at this moment Carly remembers the sage bit of advice she received in the sixth grade. She announces that she has to throw up, which grabs the attention of Mark, who doesn't want anyone puking in his whip. "You're not gonna throw up, no, no, no not in this car," as it turns out, the car actually belonged to Mark's mom and he didn't want people barfing in it.

"And he goes Carly pull the car over and she starts pulling it over to the side of the freeway and I'm like no, exit, exit right now, exit, next exit. She exits, we get out of the car, I fake throwing up in a bush and then I call an Uber and I don't know, people are crazy dude. Don't deal with that."

Source: TikTok | @chickennutbread