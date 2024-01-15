Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Turns Sprinklers on Sidewalk Every Time Her Neighbor Walks past Her Home A woman documented how her neighbor turns sprinklers on every time she walks past her home, chronicling one of the strangest feuds ever. By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 15 2024, Published 2:20 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @cbadger1225

Neighbors have been known to get into some really petty disputes. We're talking about levels of petty that make you feel embarrassed to be a human being, seeing the depths in which some people are willing to sink just because they want to stick it to someone they live next to.

Maybe it's got something to do with indulging sadness and weak-minded, gross choices on a daily basis and shifting the blame of one's unhappiness onto others. Surely folks aren't going to take accountability for their own happiness because they would much rather put the onus of that on other people, and why not the person that lives right beside them?

And while there are a number of ways folks have discovered their neighbors have attempted to make their lives a living hell, a TikToker who goes by CBS (@cbadger1225) has documented proof of the way someone who lives beside her is trying to grind her gears: by selectively timing when their sprinklers go off.

CBS has recorded herself in a series of different clips, like the one embedded above, of her walking by her neighbor's home. Shortly upon doing so, her neighbor then decides to run her sprinkler.

Is it to "wash" the sidewalk of anyone walking on it? Is it to keep anyone else from walking in front of her home? It's difficult to really pin down why, but it's just something that CBS has noticed and recorded on several occasions.

The TikToker noted the time when the sprinklers began running: 3:38pm. In a follow-up video, she records the sprinklers continually running, on the same day, long after the sun had set. Her watch indicates that it's 5:27 — meaning that her neighbor has been running the sprinklers for around 2 hours after she walked past her home.

In yet another video with a text overlay that reads, "I think she's obsessed with me," followed by a laughing emoji, CBS records her neighbor staring her down as she gets into her vehicle.

In another portion of the video, CBS walks in front of her neighbor's home again, still recording everything she's doing, and as it turns out, her neighbor is doing the same thing. Why the two are recording each other is a mystery, but is just another example of the petty and overall embarrassing squabbles neighbors find themselves entangled in.

CBS has also uploaded videos documenting what appears to be strange behavior exhibited by her neighbor: like running the sprinklers during the middle of a rain storm.

There were some commenters who suggested various ways that the TikToker could try and get back at her sprinkler-loving neighbor, like putting up garish Christmas decorations — and it seems like she followed this advice.

In a comment for another video, another TikTok user suggested she drop mint seeds the next time she walks by her neighbor's house. The reason for this, as one viewer stated, is that mint is highly "invasive" and an unruly plant to try and control.

Source: TikTok | @cbadger1225

Which means that her neighbor is going to have a heck of a time trying to stop the spread of the mint leaves from growing all over the place and, in all honestly, it'll probably give CBS more content to use for her TikTok account.

Source: TikTok | @cbadger1225