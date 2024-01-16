Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Finally an HOA That Does Its Job” — Woman Left in Shock After Sinkhole Forms in Front of Home A woman detailed how a homeowner's associated did their job for once and fixed a sinkhole that formed outside of her town home. By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 16 2024, Published 11:46 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kittykvne

A woman detailed the drama surrounding a sinkhole that formed outside of her home and how, refreshingly, a homeowner's association actually did some work that was to the benefit of its residents, not just fine them for having a trash can that was of a slightly different color than everyone else's.

Kitty (@kittykvne) recorded how she was at a loss and unsure of what to do after seeing a hole form in the earth after her boyfriend and father returned home from a football game.

"The craziest s--- just happened at my house and I don't know what to do about it," she says at the start of her video before mirthlessly laughing into the camera. She then flips her camera around to reveal what appears to be a driveway, with a large portion of concrete exterior tiling just...missing.

There's a gaping sinkhole that formed on the property and Kitty says he's unsure of how to address the situation: "My boyfriend and his dad were getting home from the Titans game and drove over this and it just collapsed. It's really big too it's like four or like five feet by four feet or whatever I measured it."

She then highlights the water that's collected in the sinkhole, "And it keeps bubbling like that what does that mean? I feel like a Ninja Turtle's gonna pop out. My house is gonna fly away," she laments at the end of the clip.

In a follow-up video, Kitty offered up more details on the situation: it turns out that the homeowner's association arrived at the scene of the sinkhole to place some cones around the hazardous site.

It appeared that the maintenance crew was taking the matter seriously, however, because Kitty's next video shows some heavy machinery near the sinkhole and a group of people working to fix the problem.

So was the problem ultimately rectified and if it was, what happened? Kitty provided her users with an update while she went outside to take the trash out. In the video, she showed the aftermath of what looked like some heavy-duty work that went on in front of the house.

Bricks were strewn on the lawn along with boards that we temporarily placed over the hole to prevent anyone or anything from falling into it. As she walked closer to the sinkhole and showed off the crew's handiwork it, their method of fixing it became clear: it looked like it was filled with gravel.

She lightly tested putting her foot on it, but seemed skeeved out by the idea of putting all of her weight on the mound, as she said it was giving her "quicksand vibes." Kitty did say that someone had driven over it previously, and she pondered in the video whose "job" it was to clean up the message and replace the concrete tiling over the sinkhole.

As to what caused the sinkhole to form in the first place, Kitty clarified in another TikTok that there was a "water line break" that must've caused a shifting of earth beneath the driveway, which technically belonged to the unit beside the townhome that she resides in.

She said neither she nor her boyfriend are on the hook for the sinkhole's repairs while showing off the repair work done to the newly formed pit from various vantage points.

According to the TikToker, her water had to be shut off while the repairs were conducted temporarily, and there was a drainage pipe she attempted to put on camera for her viewers to see that she says was "gushing" water from it all day.

The dangers of sinkholes aren't just restricted to feeling like you're Solid Snake who stood for too long over a trap door — according to the St. Johns River Water Management District, they can lead to numerous other issues, like potentially tainting potable water for residents, and causing severe and extended structural damage to neighborhoods.

The agency pens: "In urban or suburban areas, sinkholes are hazardous because they can destroy highways and buildings. Sinkholes also can cause water quality problems. During a collapse, surface waters may leak into the aquifer, our underground source of drinking water."