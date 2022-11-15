When Does NBC's Sci-Fi Series 'La Brea' Return? Its Midseason Finale Is Here

Now on its second season, NBC's La Brea follows the seismic events caused by a massive supernatural, time-traveling sinkhole in the middle of Los Angeles. The show centers on the Harris family, specifically, as citizens and buildings are sucked into the hole — only to find themselves trapped in a perilous primeval land. And we thought we were living in unprecedented times.

With zero knowledge on how to brave a mysterious disaster such as this one, everyone must band together for the sake of survival.