Hayden Panettiere Shares Disturbing Boat Story Involving a Naked “Very Famous” Man “That moment shook me." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 12 2026, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Jay Shetty Podcast

Actor Hayden Panettiere has had some pretty high moments in her career, but she’s also had some pretty low ones, too. During a May 2026 appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast, Hayden discussed an excerpt from her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, set for release on May 19, 2026, that details a specific boat story from when she was only 18 years old.

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It involved a “very famous” man and a very close friend who, as it turns out, was quite the opposite. It’s the first time Hayden has opened up about the moment, revealing there was a lot more happening behind the scenes in her life than many realized. Ready for the full story? Well keep on scrolling!

Everything to know about Hayden Panettiere’s disturbing boat story involving a “very famous” man.

Source: Mega

During a May 2026 sit-down with Jay Shetty on his podcast, Hayden Panettiere opened up about a story from her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, where she reflects on a time when she was just 18 and a close friend took her out on a boat. She says she was having a really great time, saw no red flags, and thought she had nothing to worry about. But boy was she wrong.

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Hayden says that at some point, her friend led her down some stairs into a “very small room,” where she was “physically put me in the bed” next to a naked “very famous” older man. She recalls him casually lying there with his hands tucked behind his neck, as if he was just waiting to be serviced, and according to her, he actually was.

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Hayden revealed that her friend had literally brought her to this man and that she was expected to perform sexual acts with him. While she doesn’t reveal the identity of the man or the friend she was with, she says she didn’t break down under the pressure.

Instead, she waited for her friend to leave before fleeing the room. “That lion in me, that fire in me … my hair stood on end and I became ferocious. I was like, ‘This is not happening,’” she recalled. But since she was on a boat, she “had nowhere to hide,” so she “bolted” and hid wherever she could think of. “There was no jumping off and swimming away,” she admitted.

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She realized at the moment that this wasn’t new behavior to the people around her, and that she didn’t really have anyone there who was going to help her. She also shared how disappointed she felt after realizing the friend she had trusted and viewed as a “protector” wasn’t actually a friend and that she didn’t have her back.

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Hayden Panettiere admits she wasn’t “fully aware” of what was going on around her at 18.

By the age of 18, Hayen had already lived quite a life, having appeared in several movies and TV shows, so you’d expect she’d be able to decipher good situations from bad. But she admitted to Jay, “Even though I had lived such a huge life and I thought I was oh so mature at 18 … I felt like I could make healthy decisions, safe decisions, I wasn't capable of being fully aware of what was going on around me.”