Inside Chace Crawford’s Dating History — From Carrie Underwood to Kelsey Merritt “We broke up over text so … it’s like ‘peace out.’” By Alisan Duran Published May 11 2026, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Chace Crawford may play charming heartthrobs onscreen, but the actor tends to keep his real-life relationships fairly private.

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Still, over the years, the Gossip Girl and The Boys star has been linked to several famous women, including actresses, models, and even a country music superstar. Here’s a closer look at Chace's dating history.

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Chace Crawford dated Carrie Underwood during the height of ‘Gossip Girl’

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One of Chace’s most famous relationships was with Carrie Underwood. The pair reportedly began dating in 2007 while Chace was starring on Gossip Girl and Carrie’s music career was rapidly taking off. According to JustJared, the actor even joined the American Idol alum on tour during their relationship.

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However, the couple split in 2008 after dating for nearly a year. Carrie later told Extra, per People, “We broke up over text so … it’s like ‘peace out.’”

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Chace Crawford was briefly linked to Audrina Patridge

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In 2014, Chace was briefly linked to Audrina Patridge from The Hills. According to Betches, the romance did not last very long, though Audrina reportedly described Chace as a “gentleman.”

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The relationship became one of Chace’s more unexpected celebrity pairings from the 2010s.

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Chace Crawford dated Rachelle Goulding after moving to New York City

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After his relationship with Carrie ended, Chace later dated model and actress Rachelle Goulding. The pair reportedly started dating in 2013 while both were living in New York City for work. However, the relationship ended after Chace relocated to Los Angeles. During a 2014 interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Chace described the relationship by saying, “We had fun.”

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Chace Crawford and Rebecca Rittenhouse dated for around three years

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Chace later met actress Rebecca Rittenhouse while filming Blood & Oil in 2015. Unlike some of his previous relationships, Chace and Rebecca mostly kept their romance out of the spotlight. The pair reportedly dated for about three years before splitting in 2018.

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Despite the breakup, the two appeared to remain friendly afterward and were spotted together multiple times in the years that followed, including during a 2021 trip to Capri, Italy. According to TMZ, sources claimed the pair were simply “great friends.”

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Chace Crawford appears to be dating Kelsey Merritt now.

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Most recently, Chace has been linked to model Kelsey Merritt. According to Elle, romance rumors intensified in April 2025 after the pair were photographed kissing during a shopping trip in New York City.

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The two later attended Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book: A Sea of Wonder event together at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, marking what many fans considered their first official public appearance as a couple.

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