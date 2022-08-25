Which Original 'Gossip Girl' Episodes Were Straight-up Scandalous, and Which Were Downright Bad? Our Ranking

Gossip Girl here — your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite.

OK — We aren't actually the icon that is Gossip Girl, but we're putting all six seasons of the original Gossip Girl series on blast. Which episodes had us clutching our (imaginary) Dior bags? What episodes were scandalously ... passee? All we can say is, XO, XO to the best and worst Gossip Girl episodes in honor of the show's 15th anniversary on Sept. 19.