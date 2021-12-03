OG ‘Gossip Girl’ Costume Designer Eric Daman Returns to Serve Us Preppy Realness in the Reboot

"We try to mix the high-low and do vintage pieces and make it accessible for fans at home to be part of it," Eric relayed. With that being said, there is a laundry list of luxury designer brands featured on Gossip Girl's protagonists. Characters like Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak) can be spotted wearing high-end brands, such as Chanel, Fendi, Saint Laurent, Burberry, Stella McCartney, and Dior.

As far as the more affordable brands, Gossip Girl's protagonists sport pieces by Vans, Adidas, and Dr. Martens.