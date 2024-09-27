Home > Television Fans Say 'Expedition X' Newcomer Heather Amaro's Health Is to Blame for Coughing Fits, Not Ghosts "She has asthma," one Reddit user posited. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 27 2024, 9:23 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@heatheraamaro

Emotionally invested fans of Discovery's hit paranormal investigation series Expedition X were pretty bummed when they realized that investigator Jessica Chobot, a fan-favorite, would no longer be returning to the show after Season 7. They hardly had time to dwell on it, either, as Jessica's spot was immediately filled by Discovery newbie — yet seasoned paranormal pro — Heather Amaro.

Because Jessica was so popular with fans, they've been a bit skeptical of Heather so far, and some are even going as far as questioning her personal health. In multiple episodes of Season 8, the newcomer has been rocked with choking fits that the crew seem to suggest are paranormal — however, some dubious viewers theorize that she's simply suffering from asthma. Here's what we know.

Source: discovery

Inside Heather Amaro's health — does she have asthma?

In more than one episode of Season 8 so far, Heather Amaro has had a coughing or choking fit that was suggested to have been caused by some paranormal activity. However, some are skeptical about the real reason.

In a thread on the r/ExpeditionUnknown Reddit page, one fan is insisting that Heather may be hiding a medical issue that is to blame for her fits: "I'm watching the Savannah house, and [Heather] started choking or whatever. Made me think of the other episode where she had a coughing, choking incident," they said. "If you're going to a very old area that is dusty, dirty, damp and who knows what else, even if you don't have asthma, you're gonna react in some kind of way. She has asthma."

They continued, "They don't have to disclose their medical chart, but I'm sure she is fully aware of the situation before she goes to the location. People with asthma are like that. So she's really messing with her health for the sake of the show."

Source: instagram/@heatheraamaro

In the comments, the user elaborated: "They go into the basement of that asylum that supposedly hasn't been opened or searched, so of course them going in there would stir up years and years of dust."

"I'm surprised they didn't go in there with masks," the user continued. "And then she's, like, on her hands and knees, coughing and choking, and [her co-host] Josh is like, 'OMG, this is so weird!'"

Another user in the thread agreed: "My wife and I were thinking asbestos and other issues on top of just normal dust and mold. I guess I'm not understanding how that is paranormal? I'm surprised they all didn't come out of there with some sort of respiratory illness."

Source: r/@rskelto1