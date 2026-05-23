Where Is Heidi Broussard's Family Now? Update on Her "Stolen" Daughter Today "Just waiting to hear her voice. I still don't believe it. I just don't believe it. It's really not real." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 23 2026, 11:25 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / ABC News

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of kidnapping and murder. In a story stranger than fiction, Heidi Broussard and her family were the victims of a horrific crime back in 2019, although the incident's impact is everlasting.

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Now, in 2026, people wonder what happened to the Broussard family and the criminal who harmed them. Where are they now, and how have they moved forward after the event?

Source: YouTube / ABC News

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Where is Heidi Broussard's family now?

Back in 2019, Broussard's then-baby daughter, Margot Carey, was kidnapped by Broussard's childhood friend, Magen Fieramusca. In what many presume to be a fit of envy for Broussard's seemingly picteresque life, Fieramusca faked a pregnancy, took Margot, and murdered Broussard, in what appears to be an attempt to pass Margot off as her own child.

Fittingly, Fieramusca is now in prison, serving a 55-year sentence, after pleading guilty in 2023. She will be eligible for parole in 2047, when she will be 61 years old. If she is not paroled, she will remain incarcerated at the William P. Hobby Unit until 2074.

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Source: Harris County Sheriff's Dept.

As for Margot, thankfully, she was not physically harmed by Fieramusca. Margot has been returned to the custody of her father, Broussard's fiancé, Shane Carey. Carey is now raising Margot outside the public eye, with the help of extended family, in Austin, Texas.

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Broussard also left behind a son named Silas. Broussard's mother, Tammy, has taken Silas in and is raising him. Per CBS Austin, Tammy has shared, "We miss Heidi so much. It's just so disappointing that she's not here anymore." She also revealed that she never trusted Fieramusca due to her intense jealousy of Broussard. Speaking about Fieramusca, Tammy stated, "There are a lot of people in this world that are not good people, you know, but Heidi was good."

Source: YouTube / ABC News

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Shane Carey has spoken out.

Carey has given a heartbreaking glimpse into life after the crime. Per ABC News, the father spoke about Broussard, saying, "I'm waiting for that text message, like, 'Hey sweetie, how you doing?' … Just waiting to hear her voice. I still don't believe it. I just don't believe it. It's really not real."

Carey has also stated that he thinks someone else was involved in the murder, as he doesn't believe Fieramusca was strong enough to overpower Broussard in a one-on-one physical fight. He also alleged that Fieramusca wouldn't have come up with the sinister plot on her own. Carey said, "I believe somebody talked her into it. I mean, from knowing Magen, I would never imagine it." As of the time of writing, no one else has been charged in connection with the crime.

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Source: YouTube / ABC News

A documentary was made about the incident.