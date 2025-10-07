As Heidi Gardner Exits 'Saturday Night Live,' Fans Wonder if She's Married The comedian was a cast member of the show for eight years. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 7 2025, 3:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of the sketch comedy TV show Saturday Night Live are wondering if the latest cast member to leave the program, Heidi Gardner, is married. The SNL alum is not returning for Season 51, per Variety. Heidi was a cast member of the long-running TV series for eight years.

Heidi was known on the show for her characters, such as the teenage movie critic, Bailey Gismert, as well as Angel, "every boxer’s girlfriend from every movie about boxing ever." The comedian was one of the longest-tenured female cast members, and her fans are wondering about her private life. Is she married?

Is Heidi Gardner married?

No, Heidi Grdner is not married. The former SNL star is divorced from voice actor and Marvel Comics writer Zeb Wells, according to Us Weekly. The two married in 2010 after meeting in Los Angeles, and divorced in 2024. She spoke about her divorce on The Liz Moody Podcast the same year and said the split was "painful."

"Sadly, I went through the end of a relationship, which it feels weird to say 'end,' because I also know that person will always be in my life, and it will transform in a different way," she said.

I was not aware Zeb Wells (current writer of the Amazing Spider-Man) is married to Saturday Night Live actress Heidi Gardner. pic.twitter.com/OueQvvYMzQ — Daniel (@616Watcher) September 24, 2022

"You know, sending them all the, like, love and respect in the world that I still have for them," she continued. "But it was just a couple-year period of transition and grief and hope and loss and all of those things. But I will say that during that time, I feel like I never wasted a day in getting to know myself, becoming a better version of myself, and becoming a better friend, and future partner, I think."

Heidi said that having a support system really helped her cope with her transition during her divorce. "I will say the biggest thing I learned in that time is lean on the women in your life and your girlfriends,” she added. "I already had amazing friends and family, but I will just say that women showed up in such an incredible way and showed me that in future relationships, my romantic partner, I learned, does not need to be my emotional rock."

"We all know, no matter what kind of relationships, they’re up and down with your partner," she said. "One day, you are gonna love them more than anything, and you’re gonna be praising them to your friends. And on some days, they’re gonna feel like your worst enemy and you’re gonna be cursing them to your friends.”

Heidi and her ex did ot have any children. In addition to SNL, Heidi also had roles in The Other Two, Hustle, and Life of the Party. She is also starring in the Apple+ series Shrinking with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. The talented comedian also has sponsorship deals with Starbucks and Buffalo Wild Wings. She is also a writer, and while appearing on Joy, a Podcast. By Craig Ferguson, she said she'd love to do more writing.