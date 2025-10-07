Whitney Claps Back at Lisa Over Redhead Slur on 'RHOSLC'— "Sent My Heart Bursting in Pain" “So much to unpack here …" By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 7 2025, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @kngtorii

On Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, it's pretty safe to say that not everyone gets along. Like all of the Real Housewives franchise series, the RHOSLC cast can regularly get under each other's skins.

Article continues below advertisement

Especially Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose. During Episode 3 of Season 6, their always-simmering tensions burst into an outright verbal scuffle. Whitney later clapped back, calling Lisa out for what she considers to be a slur against redheads. Here's what we know about the situation, and why the typically blonde Whitney decided to go redhead in the first place.

Article continues below advertisement

'RHOSLC's Whitney Claps back at Lisa Barlow for redhead slur.

To fans of RHOSLC, it's no surprise that Whitney and Lisa resorted to verbal sparring yet again. The two have long been at odds, and Whitney has a way of setting Lisa off, seemingly by doing nothing. Lisa has been known for spreading rumors and constantly pecking at Whitney, but it seems that a comment that hit too close to home finally prompted Whitney to clap back.

On Season 6 Episode 3 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Lisa invited the fellow cast to lunch to address what was going on with her ongoing lawsuits. Scattered around were poster boards of legal documents with the word "dismissed" stamped across them. Everyone was confused, and Whitney asked Lisa to explain. A fired-up Lisa shouted, "Dismissed, dismissed, dismissed!” It should have been a warning of things to come.

Article continues below advertisement

At the end of the episode, Lisa sneered at Whitney and called her a "redneck." Or so Whitney thought. Upon re-watching, Whitney realized that she had actually called her a "redhead," and Whitney wasn't happy. On social media, Whitney explained, “So much to unpack here … at first I laughed when I saw this b/c I thought she was calling me a 'redneck' and I was laughing at my own miss. Then, I realized she actually called me 'redhead' as an insult. it just sent my entire heart bursting in pain for all the redheads that I love deeply.”

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Whitney's hair red?

If it seems odd to get upset about red hair, you have to understand the context of it in Whitney's life. Whitney's daughter, Bobbie, is 14. And yes, she has signature red hair. In the past few years, the traditionally blonde Whitney dyed her hair red, and it was for a sweet reason.

When prompted with a question about her decision to go red by Andy Cohen, Whitney responded, "To support my daughter who’s a redhead, and all other redhead teenagers who get bullied daily. I’m proving a point that when I say redheads are beautiful, I mean it" (excerpt via Entertainment Now).

Article continues below advertisement

With that context in mind, it's easy to see why Lisa's comments about her hair color may have been interpreted as a very personal attack, and why she was so upset by it.