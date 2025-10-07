Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Whitney Claps Back at Lisa Over Redhead Slur on 'RHOSLC'— "Sent My Heart Bursting in Pain"

“So much to unpack here …"

By

Published Oct. 7 2025, 9:43 a.m. ET

'RHOSLC's Whitney Claps Back at Lisa Barlow For Redhead Slur
Source: TikTok / @kngtorii

On Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, it's pretty safe to say that not everyone gets along. Like all of the Real Housewives franchise series, the RHOSLC cast can regularly get under each other's skins.

Article continues below advertisement

Especially Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose. During Episode 3 of Season 6, their always-simmering tensions burst into an outright verbal scuffle.

Whitney later clapped back, calling Lisa out for what she considers to be a slur against redheads.

Here's what we know about the situation, and why the typically blonde Whitney decided to go redhead in the first place.

Whitney claps back at Lisa on 'RHOSLC' over redhead slur
Source: TikTok / @kngtorii
Article continues below advertisement

'RHOSLC's Whitney Claps back at Lisa Barlow for redhead slur.

To fans of RHOSLC, it's no surprise that Whitney and Lisa resorted to verbal sparring yet again. The two have long been at odds, and Whitney has a way of setting Lisa off, seemingly by doing nothing.

Lisa has been known for spreading rumors and constantly pecking at Whitney, but it seems that a comment that hit too close to home finally prompted Whitney to clap back.

On Season 6 Episode 3 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Lisa invited the fellow cast to lunch to address what was going on with her ongoing lawsuits. Scattered around were poster boards of legal documents with the word "dismissed" stamped across them.

Everyone was confused, and Whitney asked Lisa to explain. A fired-up Lisa shouted, "Dismissed, dismissed, dismissed!”

It should have been a warning of things to come.

Article continues below advertisement

At the end of the episode, Lisa sneered at Whitney and called her a "redneck." Or so Whitney thought.

Upon re-watching, Whitney realized that she had actually called her a "redhead," and Whitney wasn't happy.

On social media, Whitney explained, “So much to unpack here … at first I laughed when I saw this b/c I thought she was calling me a 'redneck' and I was laughing at my own miss. Then, I realized she actually called me 'redhead' as an insult. it just sent my entire heart bursting in pain for all the redheads that I love deeply.”

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Whitney's hair red?

If it seems odd to get upset about red hair, you have to understand the context of it in Whitney's life. Whitney's daughter, Bobbie, is 14. And yes, she has signature red hair.

In the past few years, the traditionally blonde Whitney dyed her hair red, and it was for a sweet reason.

When prompted with a question about her decision to go red by Andy Cohen, Whitney responded, "To support my daughter who’s a redhead, and all other redhead teenagers who get bullied daily. I’m proving a point that when I say redheads are beautiful, I mean it" (excerpt via Entertainment Now).

Article continues below advertisement

With that context in mind, it's easy to see why Lisa's comments about her hair color may have been interpreted as a very personal attack, and why she was so upset by it.

In her post-season scolding of Lisa, Whitney added, "THIS right here is EXACTLY why I colored my hair red. If you are naturally a red head, please know that you are beautiful and rare. Don’t listen to the hate, one day you will love your natural beauty.”

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Whitney Rose Doesn't Think She Will Ever Reunite With Her Father, Steve Lesh

Whitney Rose's Life Was Dramatic Before 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

Lisa Barlow Gives Us an Update on Son Jack's "Very Scary" Hospitalization (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.