Here's an Update on the Most Recent Lawsuit Against 'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow Lisa has faced a number of legal battles over her company's bills. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 18 2025, 6:52 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

For Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow, things have not been smooth sailing with her company Vida Tequila. The reality TV star has faced several lawsuits tied to her company, culminating in a legal showdown between her and a financier.

Here's what we know about the most recently updated information on the lawsuit against Lisa, as well as a look at all the lawsuits she's dealt with over the past few years.

Here's an update on the most recent Lisa Barlow lawsuit.

The most recent lawsuit against Lisa's company, Vida Tequila, came in 2024. Georgia financier William M. McGeary alleged that Lisa and her husband, John Barlow, came to him for financing for their company. TMZ reports that they needed a cash injection to fulfill orders.

McGreary then loaned the couple $400,000 through his trust and says that they had clear terms for repayment. The date that the loan was due was Dec. 27, 2023. In court documents, McGeary says he never received the repayment as agreed upon, and any attempt to collect the debt went unanswered. In 2024, McGeary finally filed the lawsuit, hoping to recoup the lost loan balance and put an end to things.

McGeary says that his trust sent a letter attempting to collect the past due amount, but he had not received payment. According to Lisa, the claims in the lawsuit were false, and she says that she never misses her bills (per TMZ). She suggested she was ready to counter-sue for any damages that the lawsuit might do to her business. In August 2024, the lawsuit was reportedly dropped. And as far as we are aware, that is the most recent update.

There are several lawsuits against Lisa Barlow — here are the details.

But that's not all she wrote when it comes to Lisa's legal woes. In fact, that's not even the only lawsuit that has been leveraged against Vida Tequila. According to Reality Blurb, one of the most high-profile lawsuits against the company came from one of Lisa's own friends.

The complainant, Lisa's good friend Bart Carlson, filed a $410,842.36 claim against Lisa and Vida Tequila and her other company Luxe Marketing, alleging that the sum was for unpaid loans accrued between 2010 and 2018. The outlet notes that Lisa claimed her company was undergoing financial difficulties, and Bart sent the money to help her pay bills. Additionally, per Reality Blurb, Lisa made some payments to third parties to keep her husband and business partners from finding out about the loans.

All About the Tea notes that Lisa also faced a similar lawsuit in 2023 from The Financial Services Corporation. The company sued Vida Tequila and Lisa's husband for an unpaid loan of $105,954.16.