Are You Even a 'RHOSLC' Fan if You Don't Use the Phrase "Baby Gorgeous" From Time to Time?

There are some Real Housewives inside jokes that will go down in infamy. And whether it's your "Tom's house was broken into" or "sprinkle cookies," there's likely something you hang onto. For fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, one inside joke is the "baby gorgeous" line from Lisa Barlow. But what does baby gorgeous mean on RHOSLC? Fans kind of love it.

Although Lisa doesn't say it all the time on the show, RHOSLC fans use the phrase generously on social media and when discussing the cast. Maybe sometimes it's in jest, but baby gorgeous is still one of those phrases that is synonymous with RHOSLC and it's one that some fans also have questions about, mainly regarding its origin.

What does "baby gorgeous" mean on 'RHOSLC'?

The whole baby gorgeous thing stems from one time when Lisa picked up her younger son Henry and he slid into her backseat. She greeted him with, "hey, baby gorgeous." And from there, the phrase stuck with fans. Some of them refer to Lisa herself as baby gorgeous. Others use the term in regards to storylines that feature Lisa at the center.

But it also appears to be a term of endearment for Henry and maybe even Lisa's older son Jack. She has also shared Instagram posts referring to Henry as baby gorgeous. So either Lisa took the line and ran with it after fans began using it from the one episode, or it's a thing for Lisa. Either way, baby gorgeous is most definitely here to stay. And we're not just referring to Lisa herself.

Warning that I will be overusing Lisa Barlow’s “hi, baby gorgeous!” greeting for the rest of my life #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/46HTVvAAFU — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) October 25, 2021

Lisa Barlow has two sons.

Lisa keeps plenty busy on and off RHOSLC thanks to her tequila brand Vida Tequila and even appearing on Sold on SLC. She is also a doting mom to her two sons, Jack and Henry. And after Jack headed to Colombia for his mission trip as part of the Mormon Church, Lisa's younger son Henry remained at home.

He was also front and center on the show when one of the other ladies, Angie Katsanevas, commented on Lisa's parenting and her alleged lack of responsibility when it comes to Henry's video game habits. "I mean, it's such an insult to me and Henry that Angie told Heather that I'm basically a bad mom because my kids are up playing video games 'til [two] in the morning, which would never happen," Lisa says during a Season 5 episode of RHOSLC.