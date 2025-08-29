Why Did Heidi Gardner Leave ‘Snl’? Inside the Theory Behind Her Shocking Exit The "Weekend Update" favorite's exit was confirmed ahead of 'SNL's' 51st season. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 29 2025, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: NBC

A show as legendary as Saturday Night Live, or, as the cool kids call it, SNL, didn't make it to 50-plus years on the air without making changes over time. Historically, the changes have included several fan-favorite comedians leaving the show, whether they're ready to or not. In August 2025, Heidi Gardner, who had celebrated the previous season as the show's longest-tenured current female cast member, was confirmed not to be returning for Season 51.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi starred on the show for eight seasons, and was known for her “Weekend Update” characters including the teen movie critic Bailey Gismert and Angel, “every boxer’s girlfriend from every movie about boxing ever.” So, what caused her SNL exit? Here's everything we know.

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Heidi Gardner leave 'SNL'?

Neither Heidi nor her camp provided a direct reason for her departure from SNL. However, her exit was the fourth one to be announced, following Lorne Michaels' confirmation of his plans to shake up the cast during its 51st season. Lorne expressed a desire to see significant changes to the show, a move he planned to flesh out after the sketch comedy show's 50th anniversary in 2025.

"There couldn't be those kind of disruptions, or anything that was going to take the focus off (the 50th season). And we had an election," Lorne explained to Puck News of why he waited to make the casting changes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC

Since announcing plans to reshape SNL, Heidi, along with Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim and Devon Walker, departed the show ahead of Season 51. Devon, who had been with the show for three years before his exit, compared his time on the show to a marriage and highlighted the "dysfunction" that reportedly often appeared on the SNL set.

Article continues below advertisement

"Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool," Devon wrote on a screenshot of a note written on a computer in an Instagram carousel. "Sometimes it was toxic as hell. But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f---d up lil family.”

Article continues below advertisement

What has Heidi said about leaving 'SNL'?

As of this writing, Heidi hasn't released an official statement regarding her departure from SNL. However, those who follow her career knows she's remained booked and busy with projects outside of the show. She has a recurring role as a therapy patient on the Apple TV+ series Shrinking starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel.

Heidi also has an estimated net worth of $6 million, which she earned through other acting opportunities and through her brand endorsements. Before the news broke about her leaving SNL, she posted back-to-back brand partnerships with Buffalo Wild Wings and Starbucks on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi is also a writer who wrote episodes of the web series SuperMansion and Bratz. She shared in a February 2025 interview on Craig Ferguson's podcast, Joy, A Podcast, that, while she didn't have any immediate plans to leave SNL, she knew her next move when she left the show would include her prioritizing her own passion projects.