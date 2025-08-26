After Three Years Devon Walker Is Kissing 'SNL' Goodbye — Why Is He Leaving? "Wait...did he quit or did he get fired?" By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 26 2025, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When Devon Walker was studying at Texas State University, comedy wasn't on his radar. In an interview with his former college's student paper, Devon said it didn't occur to him to try comedy until he was 23 years old. In the fall of 2014, Devon did his first open mic but didn't throw his whole weight behind it until the following summer. By 2018, he had moved from Austin to New York City. Four years later, Devon was a featured player on Saturday Night Live.

After three seasons at the famously grueling sketch comedy show, Devon has decided it's time to bounce. Users in the Live From New York Subreddit pointed out that Devon never really seemed comfortable on the intimidating Studio 8H stage. Perhaps his exit has something to do with his apparent lack of ease. Why is Devon Walker leaving SNL? Here's what we know.

Why is Devon Walker leaving 'SNL'?

Devon announced his split with Saturday Night Live in an Instagram post that featured a fake document titled "wait...did he quit or did he get fired?" Although Devon didn't actually say whether or not the decision to leave was his, he did explain that jobs in the entertainment industry feel like little marriages. "Some of 'em last for a long time if we're lucky, but most of them are fleeting." This is something one learns to accept.

Devon went on to describe his time on SNL as sometimes "really cool" and sometimes "toxic as hell." Despite the dysfunction, he made the most of an often difficult situation. "More than anything, I'm just happy I got to do it with Gary and Alex," presumably referring to writers Alex English and Gary Richardson. The duo started their comedy careers running a bar show and worked their way up to 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

What's next for Devon Walker?

Devon is heading to Japan. When he gets back, the comic joked about wanting to be part of a prestige drama, "Ideally something with Julianne Moore," he wrote. Following his post, Devon assured everyone via an Instagram Story that this was good news. "It's just time for me to do something different," said Devon. "Sometimes mom and dad just don't see things eye to eye," he wrote before assuring folks he would explain things on his podcast, My Favorite Lyrics.

Source: Leanne Diaz/NBC Devon Walker and Ego Nwodim

The comments section of Devon's Instagram post was filled with support from former castmates, friends, and fans. "I love you," wrote Heidi Gardner, who has been on SNL since 2017. Molly Kearney, who started the same year as Devon and left in 2024, congratulated him on a great run. "Excited to see what's next," she wrote, "cause it's about to BE AWESOME."