Life Imitates Art, and Art Imitates Life in Apple TV Plus's 'Shrinking'

Now the second Apple TV Plus series about a therapist and his patient, Shrinking tells the story of a therapist, Jimmy (Jason Segel), and his patients. It also follows therapist Paul (Harrison Ford), who was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and therapist Gabby (Jessica Williams). Co-created by Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence and star/writer Brett Goldstein, Shrinking has quickly become one of Apple’s most popular comedies.

The unique circumstances of Shrinking — a therapist who recently lost his wife — has prompted viewers to wonder if Shrinking is based on a true story. Is it possible to make this up, or is Shrinking based on a true story, like its therapy-based Apple TV Plus predecessor, The Shrink Next Door?

Source: Apple TV Plus

‘Shrinking’ is not based on a true story, but it is based in some reality.

All art is inspired by other art, or by life in general. Shrinking isn’t based on a true story the same way that The Shrink Next Door was, the latter of which is a bit more true crime-adjacent. Shrinking, however, pulls inspiration from real-life characters both Bill and Brett knew in their everyday lives.

Bill told RadioTimes, “There's a specific real person [Jimmy] was based on that I know who lost a spouse and a child, and then one kid was still alive. He checked out. He was just too sad and debilitated for about a year and a half. He’s great now, he’s remarried, he actually has another kid with his wife.” Perhaps we’ll see Jimmy go on a similar arc throughout the series.



"So it was a personal story that we were tracking with that journey,” he continued. “Because I find it so impressive that this person, when you see them now, has recaptured the joy and spirit that I first-hand witnessed before it happened." It really does sound like a cinematic arc that’s almost unbelievable, but here we are with the truth in our hands.

Not only is Jimmy’s story based partially on a real person, but so is Paul’s. “[Brett] was going through some s—t in his real life,” Bill explained. “His dad lines up with the show, his dad has Parkinson's, and he was looking to write a show that comedically dealt with grief, that we laugh at this s—t because it's a great way to get through it. We kind of combined forces and we were casual about it, we didn't know if it would happen.”

