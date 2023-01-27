Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness" Navigates Emotional Highs and Lows By Chris Barilla Jan. 27 2023, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

Every artist has that one song that comes to define their career. For Kid Cudi, many would agree that came in the form of his infectious 2009 hit song "Pursuit of Happiness" featuring MGMT. Almost a decade and a half on from its release and "Pursuit of Happiness" is still blessing the ears of new listeners every day. Most recently, some of that new attention came by way of the trailer for the new Apple TV Plus series Shrinking, which spotlights "Pursuit of Happiness."

So, what exactly does the song mean? Let's unpack its lyrics and get to the bottom of what Kid Cudi and MGMT were attempting to convey with their hit track.

What is the meaning of "Pursuit of Happiness" by Kid Cudi?

Although the song is titled "Pursuit of Happiness," the implicit meaning behind it couldn't really be much darker. At face value, the song chronicles a night of hard partying, reckless decisions, and coming to terms with the implications of both of those things. However, when you dig a bit deeper into it, Cudi seems to be using the "Pursuit of Happiness" as a form of escapism from negative emotions.

Right away, Cudi indulges in carelessness, rapping, "Crush a bit, little bit, roll it up, take a hit / Feelin' lit, feelin' right, 2 a.m., summer night / I don't care, hand on the wheel / Driving drunk, I'm doing my thing." He seems hyper-aware that this could be a crash course heading toward disaster, adding, "People told me slow my roll, I'm screaming out 'F--k that.'"

On top of that, Cudi doesn't appear to fear death or any other bad result of his actions, as he sings, "If I fall, if I die, know I lived it to the fullest / If I fall, if I die, know I lived and missed some bullets." Cudi's attempted justification for the substance usage he deems to be his "Pursuit of Happiness" continues later in the second verse where he questions the listener on how much mental anguish they've experienced.

"Tell me what you know about dreamin', dreamin'? / You don't really know about nothin', nothin' / Tell me what you know about the night terrors every night / 5 a.m., cold sweats, waking up to the sky." After restating himself, Cudi then adds, "You don't really care about the trials of tomorrow / Rather lay awake in the bed full of sorrow."

All in all, "Pursuit of Happiness" (and its energetic remix by Steve Aoki) has become a definitive party song for a generation. Through a captivating melody, ethereal lyrics co-contributed by MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden, and a message that resonates with more people than it doesn't, it's clear why "Pursuit of Happiness" is still a fan-favorite so many years after its release.

"Pursuit of Happiness" was the theme song for the 'Shrinking' official teaser.