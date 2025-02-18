The Current Owner of Killer Herb Baumeister's House Still Finds Human Bones on His Property There are still a lot of unidentified remains that were found on Herb Baumeister's property. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 18 2025, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: Google Reviews

In Westfield, Ind. sits a sprawling mansion surrounded by 18 acres of land. Although the property is known as Fox Hollow Farm, it was never a working agricultural facility. The Tudor-style house was built in 1977 and boasts gorgeous stained glass windows, a second-floor library, a multi-car garage, and an indoor pool. Unfortunately, the house also comes with a deeply disturbing history.

Article continues below advertisement

It was once the home of serial killer Herb Baumeister, who reportedly murdered dozens of men at the house in a span of a few short years. He was eventually caught in 1996 and took his own life in July of that year. Baumeister lived on Fox Hollow Farm with his wife, Julie, and their three children. After his crimes came to light, she took the kids and moved away. Not only is the house still standing, but it has been owned by the same people for nearly 20 years. Here's what we know.

Source: A&E

Article continues below advertisement

Herb Baumeister's house is still a mystery.

In 2007, Robert Graves bought Fox Hollow Farm and proceeded to move his family into what many say is a cursed house. At the very least, it's haunted by the memories of what transpired there. Graves spoke with WTHR in November 2022, following a renewed interest in identifying bone fragments that had been found on the property. There are over 10,000 samples, many of which still need to be identified.

"We don't go looking for them, but they do turn up and I take them to the University of Indianapolis," Graves said. Dr. Krista Latham, director of the University of Indianapolis' Human Identification Center, told the outlet, "We will have to conduct a very large-scale investigation in which DNA profiling is attempted on all of those samples because we have an open population." She revealed that they have no idea how many people are represented.

Article continues below advertisement

Graves is happy to help in any way he can. "There's certainly a lot of families that don't have answers and maybe with a new technology, they can get some answers, because there's a lot of guys that are still not identified," he said. The last victim to be identified was Jeffrey A. Jones, who was living in Fillmore, Ind. when he was reported missing in August 1993, per USA Today. His remains were identified in January 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Herb Baumeister had mannequins around the indoor pool.

According to WRTV, in 1994 the families of two missing men hired a private investigator named Virgil Vandagriff to find their loved ones. Allen Wayne Broussard, 28, and Roger Allen Goodlet, 33, were last seen in Indianapolis in June and July of 1994. Vandagriff knew they were gay, so he started at the local gay bars, where he quickly learned a lot of gay men had gone missing.

While investigating, Vandagriff met Mark Goodyear who told him about an upsetting encounter he had with a man after going home with him. Goodyear said they met at a bar and went back to this guy's house in order to swim in his indoor pool. Although he said his name was Brian, Goodyear later realized it was Baumeister.