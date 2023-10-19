Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "You Cannot Eat Anymore" — Woman Overstays Her Welcome at All-You-Can-Eat Hibachi Buffet A woman tried to see how long she could eat at an all-you-can-eat hibachi buffet until she was asked to leave. Check out the full story. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 19 2023, Published 11:32 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @ugh_madison

We've always wondered if restaurants really meant it when they said "all you can eat" — thankfully, we finally have our answer. Since early September 2023, TikTok creator Madison (@ugh_madison) has tried to figure out how long (and how much food) it would take before a restaurant asked her to leave.

First, Madison spent 12 hours of her life dining at Golden Corral, which is insane. She then tested the limits of CiCi's Pizza's endless buffet; she stayed for eight hours and paid just $9 for unlimited pizza. More recently, Madison headed to an all-you-can-eat hibachi buffet to eat as much as she could before she was kicked out. Check out the full story below, and read on to hear what the internet had to say about Madison's experiment.

This customer was kicked out of an all-you-can-eat hibachi buffet.

The text overlay of the video read, "Seeing how long it takes to get kicked out of hibachi buffet," as Madison shared her story and dug into her multiple plates of food. She arrived at the restaurant at 11:20 a.m., paid $12.96 for the all-you-can-eat buffet, and made it her mission to get her money's worth.

After she finished her first helping of food, the waitress tried to bring Madison her check. She asked if she could get more food, and luckily, the waitress let her do just that. So, Madison checked out plate after plate of food, enjoying shrimp and the desserts on the buffet line.

@ugh_madison They said im “eating too much” at the all you can eat buffet 😔 did i have all i can eat? ♬ original sound - Madison

Two hours into the meal, Madison went up to get more food — but when she returned to her table, everything was gone. The waitress apologized, brought her a water refill, and Madison resumed eating. She continued to "fill [her] tummy," but eventually, one of the workers told Madison that the boss wasn't happy with her.

"I want to let you know ma'am — you can sit down, but you cannot eat anymore," the employee told her. "[The boss] said you stay too long, and you're taking forever, and you come and eat everything."

So, after nearly four and a half hours, Madison packed up her things and headed out the door — but not before offering her waitress and the "guy who kicked me out" a $100 tip each. The worker then informed Madison that she could still sit there if she wanted, but she "can't eat anything else 'cause his boss was mad I was eating so much." "I paid $13 and stayed 4.5 hours. I got to stay the entire lunchtime," she concluded. "It's a close call, but I think I did get my 13 dollars' worth. Best day ever!"

Many viewers agreed that Madison shouldn't have been kicked out.

The viral video racked up a whole bunch of comments from fellow TikTokers arguing that Madison should've been allowed to keep eating. "I feel like if there's no time limit stated, they can't make [you] leave," one user wrote in the comment section. "They're definitely gonna out one though, lol."

A second TikTok user agreed, writing, "I just feel like if there's no sign, they shouldn't kick you out." "I feel like if I'm paying for the buffet, I can stay however long I want," a third person added.

Another TikToker pointed out, "They act like you left the whole buffet dry asf when there's plenty of food for everyone; you're paying, and there shouldn't be a problem for eating a lot."

On the other hand, one TikTok user clarified why overstaying your welcome can sometimes be a problem. "I just wanted to add some context on why some places would be angry for someone staying so long," the TikTok user penned. "You are taking up that table from that server who usually has 3/4 tables at a time. So while you're there 'too long,' another party could have [come and gone]. You're essentially making them lose out on money."