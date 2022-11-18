We're Here to Unpack What Exactly "Hits Different" for Taylor Swift in Her New Song
We may already be weeks removed from the release of Taylor Swift's "Midnights," but the album is still breaking records and resonating with new fans every single day. It goes without saying that each and every song on the project has impacted the charts in one way or another, but it seems that a lot of listeners keep coming back to "Hits Different," a standout offering from the new album's "Lavender Edition," released exclusively at Target.
So, what exactly does it mean?
What is the meaning of "Hits Different" by Taylor Swift?
If you didn't purchase the Target-exclusive version of "Midnights," it's likely that you haven't heard "Hits Different." Indeed, the song is not available on any major streaming services as of the time of writing, so to actually check it out you have to order a copy from Target. Nonetheless, here's a breakdown of its core meaning.
"Hits Different" most certainly does hit differently. In the past, Taylor has openly addressed her struggles with heartbreak, but this time around she wants fans to know that the feelings are much more intense. Through lyrics such as "Movin' on was always easy for me to do / It hits different / It hits different 'cause it's you," Taylor paints a picture of how this relationship fizzling out is much more impactful than any time it happened before.
Taylor goes on to detail how she never put much weight into other lovers, singing, "I used to switch out these Kens, I'd just ghost / Rip the band-aid off and skip town likе an a--hole outlaw." However, she laments that this time around, "Now the sun burns my heart and the sand hurts my feelings," as well as stating, "I slur your name 'til someone puts me in a car."
The mood doesn't really change throughout the track, either. If you're looking for Taylor to have an emotional breakthrough and proclaim her individualism before its runtime is over, you'll be disappointed. As the song goes on, she doubles down about "Dreams of your hair and your stare and sense of belief" and refers to herself as an "argumentative, antithetical dream girl."
At the end of the song, Taylor reprises its chorus as the outro, singing "oh, my, love is a lie" and referring to the entire situation as "catastrophic blues."
Catastrophic indeed, Taylor. But hey, who doesn't need a truly emotional and moving song to cry to every once in a while?
To check out "Hits Different" for yourself, snag a copy of "Midnights: Lavender Edition" from Target today.