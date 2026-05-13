Holy Clothing Posted (and Deleted) a Controversial Meme — Here's What Happened Holy Clothing apologized for making fun of one of their customers. By Niko Mann Published May 13 2026, 2:30 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @willowtreelullaby

The Holy Clothing meme controversy has folks wondering what it is after the retail brand shared a public apology on social media on May 12. Holy Clothing is a popular brand that makes Renaissance, Wiccan, Viking, Celtic, and Boho style clothing for women, which is popular for people who attend Renaissance fairs and other fantasy-style events, and a meme shared by the brand and later deleted has TikTok and Facebook users wondering what it said.

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Holy Clothing shared an apology on social media to address the issue, but it didn't stop users from repeatedly asking what the apology was for, and they also criticized the company for making fun of their own customers. So, what is the controversy about exactly?

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Here's the Holy Clothing Meme controversy explained

Holy Clothing created controversy after they posted a meme on social media that reportedly made fun of one of their customers and her husband. The brand later called the meme "tasteless" and apologized for making fun of the man. Holy Clothing shared the apology on Facebook on May 12, 2026. "Apologies Meghan F. & Husband for the entirely tasteless Meme we posted last week, that frankly made fun of your husband," read the post.

"Sometimes we 'run and gun'; we should have slowed down, and taken the time to think about our actions and how they could affect others, before hitting that post button," it continued. "Needless to say, we have learned and regretted a lot in the past week, Meghan, and we Thank You for your warmth and openness in making amends and accepting our apology." The post included a picture of the couple dressed in Holy Clothing attire, and after it was posted, several folks wanted to know what the company said.

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A user on Reddit spilled the tea, and it was hot. "They posted an incredibly sh---y meme featuring the man on the right," the user wrote. "I happened to see it before they deleted it, and the comments were scathing. Basically mocking him by comparing him to some Conan-looking type in a bikini-style bottom with the caption 'how he thought he looked/how he actually looked.' It was disappointing given how much of their marketing has been centered around being body-inclusive."

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Fans were not easy on Holy Clothing and called them out for "bullying" their own base. "Yeah, you are clearly SUPER out of touch with your audience to post what you posted. Faire folk are notoriously hyper protective of our own and well, you know, generally anyone who is getting bullied," wrote one user.

One user was unimpressed with the brand's apology, so they shared the deleted meme (allegedly), which led to more critiques of Holy Clothing. The meme featured a picture of a big, muscular Conan the Barbarian-looking man above a picture of the small-statured customer with the text, "What he thought he looked like after 6 trips to the ale stand vs what he looked like when he first started looking for the ale stand."