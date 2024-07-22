Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “My Soul Left My Body” — Home Inspector Pranked by Michael Myers Mannequin Owner Left in Garage "And you know it was intentional too." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 22 2024, Published 10:07 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @lpernas1995

A home inspector was left "scream[ing] like a b---h" on a Friday morning after someone left a surprise for whoever was in the empty house, alone: a life-size mannequin dressed up like famed cinema killer Michael Myers. The inspector, who posts under the handle @lpernas1995 on TikTok, wasn't happy with a homeowner, or their mother for that matter, after discovering the mannequin as he went about his work.

Article continues below advertisement

"Respectfully, if whoever did this sees this video, your mom's a ho. Number one rule in doing a home inspection, always clear the house first," he says as he walks around the empty home.

He explains his logic for why clearing areas are so important. "Because squatters and trespassers are a real thing. Especially if the house has power," he says, entering what appears to be a mudroom.

Article continues below advertisement

"So here I am, clearing the house," he states, before grabbing the doorknob and turning to open it, only to reveal a full-sized Michael Myers mannequin wearing full-body coveralls in addition to the iconic bleached William Shatner mask.

Article continues below advertisement

"Oh hi, life-sized f--king childhood nightmare nemesis Michael Myers staring at me in the f--king face. Yeah, Happy Friday, I got to scream like a little b---h this morning," he states before the video closes out.

The homeowners in @lpernas1995's video weren't the only folks who seem to have a fondness for Michael Myers. There was this one Halloween-decor-obsessed man who took his Myers mannequin and began moving it to a different part of the home's front lawn in the days leading up to Halloween.

Article continues below advertisement

Another person on the app kept a Michael Myers mannequin in their home all year round. And then one day, before their wife came home, they decided to dress up like the mass murderer and then wait for her to enter the room. While his camera was recording, of course.

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to real estate, there was one listing agent who created some buzz in a photoshoot for a home they were selling by dressing up like Michael Myers and inserting him into various pictures that showed off the domicile, which you can check out below:

Article continues below advertisement

There have been tons of people who've incorporated the horror icon into their pranking routine as well, like this vlogger who went into a Walmart and angered/frightened a customer so badly they threw a fit inside of the store and demanded that he leave.

The YouTuber, known as Michael B, also filmed his visit at Universal Studios during the trip, and the culmination of his prank video begins around the 6:15 mark of the clip.

Article continues below advertisement

It's at this point in the clip that Michael reveals what seems to have riled the man up so much — he asks him if he wants "a hand job," and when the man declines, he wishes him a Happy Halloween.

The man walks away, but then he returns to ask Michael what it was that he was saying, to which the YouTuber replies if he wanted him to touch his "balls." That wasn't what the man wanted to hear. He recoiled in anger and acted as if he was going to punch the man in the costume and he begins screaming at him to leave the store.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @lpernas1995

Michael takes off his mask and tries to clarify that he meant to say, "Where are the basketballs?" but the man isn't buying it, he begins to scream and say, "I heard what you said!" screaming loudly in the Walmart.

Article continues below advertisement

One employee goes up to Michael and informs him that he doesn't have time to deal with it, pointing out the fact that his crew's there to film some videos and "get some content." He pounds Michael and tells him to "do you" but not in this particular store.