Distractify
Home > Viral News > Trending
window with grates
Source: Getty Images

Home Inspector on TikTok Claims to Have Found the "Worst Flip Ever" and It's Hard to Argue

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

Nov. 10 2022, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Hey HGTV, this house needs your help! One inspector just took to TikTok to show what he's calling the "worst flip ever," and while I'm generally a person with low standards, I agree. This house needs a hero to come rescue it, stat!

Article continues below advertisement

So, how bad is it? Brace yourself for the video below. It starts bad and gets worse.

couple with contractor
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Home inspector shows us a house after a flip ... but it looks like a "before" video.

"This might just be the worst flipped home ever," says @rvainspector as he begins his TikTok of what is supposed to be the finished project. He starts by giving us a tour of the flipper's shoddy craftsmanship in the kitchen.

Article continues below advertisement

Right off the bat, one can see the built-in microwave isn't really secure. Nails were hammered into the cabinetry surrounding the microwave and then through the actual microwave. Basically, it looked as if it could fall at any moment. Yikes!

kitchen microwave
Source: TikTok / @rvainspector

Exposed nails (barely) hold the microwave in place.

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, kitchens usually have outlets by the cabinets and countertops, right? Well, this flipper forgot to add some. Therefore, any toasters, coffee makers, blenders, etc. would have to be plugged in elsewhere.

Oh! And if the homeowner wants to prepare food on the countertops, they better tread carefully. Not all of the cabinets are secured to the floor or wall.

Article continues below advertisement
kitchen cabinet
Source: TikTok / @rvainspector

Well, at least if the homeowner doesn't like the cabinet there, they can just pick it up and move it.

@rvainspector also gave us a peek inside the bathroom, where the plumbing definitely didn't live up to code. If you turn on the shower, both the head and the faucet run at the same time. While there is a diverter, it's really just for show. In fact, if you tried to use it, it made the water come out of the faucet at an even higher pressure.

Article continues below advertisement

@rvainspector next shows us a very awkward-looking door. One side of it was crooked, not because it wasn't hung properly, but because whoever cut it down to fit the doorway could not cut a straight line for their life. Whoops!

uneven door
Source: TikTok / @rvainspector
Article continues below advertisement
tiktok comment
Source: TikTok

"And they just gave up on the plumbing in the crawlspace," the TikToker continues. "They were like, 'f--k it, it is 4:59 on a Friday. We're going home,'" @rvainspector says as she shows the crawlspace. As he filmed, an unattached pipe in the ceiling begins leaking and flooding the eyesore of an area.

Article continues below advertisement
crawl space
Source: TikTok / @rvainspector

"This is what happens when you buy a flip, guys. Be careful out there," he said as he ended his video.

In the comment section, viewers were brutally honest. "I couldn't get through this whole thing the first time. It was so bad I had to take a break. Very hard to watch ... unreal," wrote one person.

Others were actually angered that a contractor would try to pass this off.

Article continues below advertisement
tiktok
Source: TikTok

And some folks had questions about whether or not the microwave was even usable.

So, what do you guys think? Did it pass the inspection?

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Here's How To Get on 'Renovation Impossible' and Make Your Vision for Your Home a Reality

Doctor on TikTok Supports Claims That Showering Daily Is Actually Bad For You

The "Call a Crackhead" Trend May Be the Best Thing to Ever Happen to TikTok

Latest Trending News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.