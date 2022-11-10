Home Inspector on TikTok Claims to Have Found the "Worst Flip Ever" and It's Hard to Argue
So, how bad is it? Brace yourself for the video below. It starts bad and gets worse.
Home inspector shows us a house after a flip ... but it looks like a "before" video.
"This might just be the worst flipped home ever," says @rvainspector as he begins his TikTok of what is supposed to be the finished project. He starts by giving us a tour of the flipper's shoddy craftsmanship in the kitchen.
Right off the bat, one can see the built-in microwave isn't really secure. Nails were hammered into the cabinetry surrounding the microwave and then through the actual microwave. Basically, it looked as if it could fall at any moment. Yikes!
Furthermore, kitchens usually have outlets by the cabinets and countertops, right? Well, this flipper forgot to add some. Therefore, any toasters, coffee makers, blenders, etc. would have to be plugged in elsewhere.
Oh! And if the homeowner wants to prepare food on the countertops, they better tread carefully. Not all of the cabinets are secured to the floor or wall.
@rvainspector also gave us a peek inside the bathroom, where the plumbing definitely didn't live up to code. If you turn on the shower, both the head and the faucet run at the same time. While there is a diverter, it's really just for show. In fact, if you tried to use it, it made the water come out of the faucet at an even higher pressure.
@rvainspector next shows us a very awkward-looking door. One side of it was crooked, not because it wasn't hung properly, but because whoever cut it down to fit the doorway could not cut a straight line for their life. Whoops!
"And they just gave up on the plumbing in the crawlspace," the TikToker continues. "They were like, 'f--k it, it is 4:59 on a Friday. We're going home,'" @rvainspector says as she shows the crawlspace. As he filmed, an unattached pipe in the ceiling begins leaking and flooding the eyesore of an area.
"This is what happens when you buy a flip, guys. Be careful out there," he said as he ended his video.
In the comment section, viewers were brutally honest. "I couldn't get through this whole thing the first time. It was so bad I had to take a break. Very hard to watch ... unreal," wrote one person.
Others were actually angered that a contractor would try to pass this off.
And some folks had questions about whether or not the microwave was even usable.
So, what do you guys think? Did it pass the inspection?