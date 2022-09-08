Here's How To Get on 'Renovation Impossible' and Make Your Vision for Your Home a Reality

Russell is experienced in home design and reality TV, so you know you're in good hands when it comes to this show. And the fact that it puts a focus on working with a smaller budget for some bodes well for real life families or couples who need to make home renovations but don't have serious cash.

This isn't a show where a preschool teacher and an unemployed artist have a budget of $1.5 million, so it's much more approachable than some other similar HGTV series.