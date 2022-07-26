Step Aside, HGTV — Some of the Best Home Design Shows Are on Netflix

Whether you tune in for the satisfying before and after reveals, or because you are looking for some inspiration to kick-start your next project, interior design shows have long been popular on networks like HGTV, DIY (which is now the Magnolia Network), ABC, and Bravo.

In recent years, platforms like Discovery Plus, YouTube, and Netflix, have gotten in on the trend, and the latter streamer is now a go-to destination for binge-watch-worthy design content.