Homeowner Forces Intruder to Clean Bathroom to Avoid Being Arrested in Viral TikTok
TikToker @tazbands1209 is going viral for uploading a clip that purportedly shows an intruder who broke into his home cleaning his bathroom in exchange for the TikToker not calling the police.
A text overlay in the clip reads: "Don't break into ppls houses folks you'll end up cleaning their shower," it's capped off with a laughing emoji.
According to analytics reported on by The Zebra, there's a home break-in in the United States every single 26 seconds, culminating in a whopping 2.5 million every single year. The outlet went on to say that break-ins are much more common than folks probably realize.
"The odds of being a victim of a home invasion or burglary are high. 2.5 million burglaries occur each year and the victims of burglaries (both private and public) lose an estimated $3.4 billion in personal property each year. With these numbers, burglaries are very common and should be a major concern for homeowners."
Depending on where you live, charges of home invasion can result in some pretty significant punishments. In the state of New York, for example, there's a "minimum sentence of 5 years in prison."
Whoever the young man is in the video that @tazbands1209 claimed broke into his home, however, got off pretty easy by being asked to clean up a bathroom.
It doesn't help that his face is now part of a viral video clip, along with his conversation with the homeowner. At the beginning of the clip he can be heard saying, "This f***ing hair is not mine bro. I'm not your girl, all right..." as he cleans the shower.
@tazbands1209 can be heard saying off-camera, "I know." The purported burglar says that he's "not going" to clean up a specific part of the shower, to which the TikToker replies, "It's either that or the cops...you came into my house." The camera then zooms in on the face of the young man cleaning the shower. Water from a faucet can be heard running in the background.
"Come on...I still see some spots right there," the TikToker says to the young man who continues to clean the shower. "OK, OK, I see you, I see you," he says before adding, "record me I don't give a f***."
The TikToker then tells him to move some bottles out of the way to ensure that he's hitting every single nook and cranny of the shower. He points out some hair on the shower, taking issue with the fact he's being asked to clean it up. "This is not my hair right here."
The TikToker responds, "I don't give a f***. It could be mine, I don't care, you came into my house. Hey you wanted to break into my house keep going buddy."
@tazbands1209 updated on their TikTok account that the original video was taken down for "harassment and bullying" however as of now, it appears to have been added back to his account and is currently live as of this writing.
The TikToker uploaded a video with his girlfriend (his face is blurred, hers isn't) and they proceed to discuss what happened during that fateful night in a 10-minute TikTok clip. Many expressed that the length of the clip was too long, but there were some who presumably watched the entire thing that expressed they believed he should've called the police anyway.
What do you think? Should the TikToker have notified the police after catching them in the act? Or did he do the person a solid and hopefully by getting his bathroom cleaned and putting his face out on the internet for everyone to see, teach him a more valuable lesson than the criminal justice system?