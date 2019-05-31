'Whistleblower' Host Alex Ferrer Has Lived Life on the Right Side of the Law

The definition of a whistleblower is: “A person who publicly exposes corruption or wrongdoing.” As the title entails, the CBS series, Whistleblower, takes viewers behind-the-scenes of real-life individuals who risk everything to help expose illegal activities and wrongdoings acted out against the government and taxpayers by (typically) large corporations.

Fans can’t get enough of the true crime series. Whistleblower is hosted by attorney Alex Ferrer, a former police officer and judge. “I think it’s wonderful television. I think it’s a show that appeals to everybody,” said Alex in an interview with CBS.

Adding, "Whether you’re a millennial or baby boomer, nobody likes us getting ripped off by big corporations or rich individuals. It’s an appealing show.” Now in its second season, here’s what to know about the host of Whistleblower.

You may recognize the Whistleblower host from Judge Alex: In the mid-2000s, Alex made headlines for his nationally syndicated show, Judge Alex, which ran for nine seasons. As a teenager, the host became a police officer in Florida, before returning to college and ultimately law school.

Following his career in law enforcement , Alex “worked as a civil litigator in the areas of personal injury, admiralty and commercial law at multiple Miami law firms.” After operating as an attorney, Alex became the appointed judge in Miami's Circuit Court, and has a background in working numerous high-profile criminal cases.

The Cuban-born host has also appeared on Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, and more, as a legal commentator. The 58-year-old decided to leave the bench and pursue a career on television, telling CBS about the hit show, “I like exposing wrongdoing, corruption grows in the dark. These whistleblowers who you see on our show…they come forward out of the goodness of their heart. They come forward because it’s the right thing to do.”

Who is Alex Ferrer married to? Alex is currently married to Jane Ferrer, and the couple have two children together. In 2015, the CBS host tweeted a picture of a Snapple cap fact, which read, “Dolphins sleep with one eye open.” He jokingly captioned the photo, “After 29 years of marriage, so do I Flipper. So do I.”

Alex with his son, Taylor.

What is Alex Ferrer’s net worth? After working in the legal system for many years and having a top nationally syndicated show, it should come to no surprise that the former police officer has a nice nest egg. According to report, Alex is worth an estimated $15 million.

Follow Judge Alex Ferrer on Twitter. The host and executive producer regularly interacts with fans on the social media app. Aside from commenting on Whistleblower episodes, Alex also posts more personal information, such as, his favorite sports teams.

