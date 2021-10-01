Paqui's "One Chip Challenge" Is Heating Things Up on TikTok — Here's How to Participate

Another day, another insane TikTok challenge, am I right? The " Hot Chip Challenge ," also known as the '" One Chip Challenge ," is currently heating things up on the platform. If you're a brave soul who wants to put their spice tolerance to the test, we've got all the challenge deets. Or if you're a weakling like myself (I'm already sweating!) and just want to watch some epic reaction videos, we've got those, too.

What is the "One Chip Challenge" (aka the "Hot Chip Challenge")?

Tortilla chip brand Paqui is the mastermind behind the "One Chip Challenge," which also goes by "Hot Chip Challenge" on TikTok. The snack manufacturer, which uses real peppers in its products, has always been known for its tangy and zesty chips. But in 2016, it decided to take things up a notch and used Carolina Reaper peppers to create the world's hottest chip. According to PepperHead, the Carolina Reaper pepper is the hottest pepper in the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Because of the pepper's extreme zest, the brand challenged folks to try the new chip and share their reactions on social media with the hashtag #OneChipChallenge. Fortunately, it was a hit and Paqui decided to make it a yearly thing by releasing an annual zesty chip. Over the years, most challengers have just attempted to see how long they can go post–chip consumption before reaching for a beverage. However, others have upped the ante by trying to consume multiple challenge chips.

Article continues below advertisement

Each individually wrapped chip comes packaged in a coffin-shaped box for, well, obvious reasons. "This year’s chip is all thriller, no filler with two totally terrifying peppers: the infamous Carolina Reaper and the stinging Scorpion Pepper. Are you ready to face the Reaper?" Paqui wrote on its website of its 2021 chip.

TikTok user @princeoffitness gave the challenge a shot. Despite his strong physique, he was soon at the mercy of the Paqui challenge chip. "He just went through the 7 stages of grief," one user wrote. Another chimed in: "When they start slobbering, you know it's over."