How 16-Year-Old Salish Matter Landed Netflix's Biggest Creator Deal Yet Over the past six years, the father-daughter duo has built a following through weekly adventure videos, reaching more than 34 million subscribers. By Srimoyee Dutta Published July 2 2026, 7:30 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@salishmatter

Netflix has signed its largest creator deal to date with 16-year-old YouTube star Salish Matter and her father, Jordan, a photographer with 34.1 million subscribers and more than 13 billion lifetime views across their channel, two New York Times bestselling photography books, and, for Salish, the 2025 Kids' Choice Award for Female Creator of the Year.

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Before the streaming deal, Jordan ran a photography-focused YouTube channel. It shifted after he began featuring his then-preteen daughter, and their content took off from there.

Source: Instagram/@jordanmatter

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From YouTube to Netflix: Salish and Jordan Matter Sign Multi-Year Deal

Over the past six years, the father-daughter duo has built a following through weekly adventure videos, reaching more than 34 million subscribers. In September 2025, their skincare brand, Sincerely Yours, drew more than 80,000 people to a launch event at Sephora in the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, according to Netflix.

The brand grew out of Salish's own experience with sensitive skin and her sense that the beauty aisle wasn't designed with girls her age in mind. Co-founded by Salish, Jordan and a beauty industry partner, the line targets younger, developing skin with input from dermatologists.

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Netflix announced the exclusive, multi-year partnership in February 2026. The deal will have the pair developing, producing, and starring in original series and unscripted projects for the platform, marking the streaming giant’s largest creator-focused deal to date and its very first talent pact with a father-daughter YouTube team.

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Jordan Matter is excited to partner exclusively with the platform, noting that the collaboration allows them to expand their universe while maintaining their core identity.

“They’re unmatched in scale, vision, and global reach, and this collaboration allows us to expand the storytelling our audience already loves into new formats while staying true to the creative world we’ve built,” he said.

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For Salish, the milestone feels beautifully surreal as a fan of the platform. “So many shows I love are on Netflix, and I can’t believe that soon I will have one of those shows,” she shared. “It’s a super exciting opportunity, and I can’t wait to start filming!”

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For the streaming giant, Salish and Jordan offer something incredibly rare: a highly lucrative family franchise already proven across content, community, and commerce.

“At Netflix, we are committed to working with the best creatives in the world, and Salish and Jordan Matter are unparalleled creators with a massive fandom and a vibrant, high-energy storytelling style that kids and family audiences instantly love,” said John Derderian, Netflix Vice President of Animation Series, Kids & Family TV.