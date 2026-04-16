Salish Matter Films Viral Challenge Videos With Her Dad, but He's Not a Single Parent! Salish Matter's mom has actually been involved in their challenge videos. By Risa Weber Published April 16 2026, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @jordanmatter

The self-proclaimed "oldest YouTube creator," Jordan Matter, was already doing well for himself on the platform in 2018, with roughly 5 million subscribers at the time, according to The California Post. However, when Jordan began including his daughter, Salish Matter, in his videos, things really took off. The pair now has 46 million followers across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, per The California Post.

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Salish has her own skincare line, and she and her dad even scored a deal with Netflix to bring their challenge videos to an even bigger audience. After watching the father-daughter videos, many viewers mistakenly assume that Salish doesn't have a mom. Here's what we know about her mom, Lauren.

Source: NETFLIX

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Salish Matter's mom has appeared in some of Salish and Jordan's challenge YouTube videos.

Salish's mom, Lauren Matter, is a veterinarian. In her Instagram bio, she calls herself "Mom to Hudson and Salish" and a "wool lover," "knitter," and "animal lover." Lauren has been in a handful of Jordan and Salish's videos.

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In one video, Lauren sends Jordan and Salish on an elaborate treasure hunt challenge. Lauren hides one of Salish's "secrets" in a safe and hides that safe somewhere in Los Angeles. She sets Jordan and Salish off on the challenge with a "police officer" chasing them to raise the stakes.

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In an older video, a young Salish lists off things she likes to do with her mom. She said that she liked going shopping with her, going to lunch (they're both vegetarian), getting their nails done, and celebrating their birthdays together. Salish's and Lauren's birthdays are just one day apart.

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Lauren was in front of the camera for a "Guess the Mom" video, in which Lauren and four other women do a series of challenges with Salish. At the top of the video, Jordan says that Salish's mom is "camera shy," which is why she hadn't appeared in front of the camera in their videos, making the "Guess the Mom" video Lauren's official debut on the channel.

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In the "Guess the Mom" video, influencer Brent Rivera was tasked with watching along and then guessing who Salish's real mom is at the end of the video. He guesses correctly, and Salish gives her mom a big hug. Followers adored the video, with many noting in the comments that watching the challenges made them emotional. One fan wrote, "I am so glad we all just met Salish's mom, I mean her mom's voice is so soft and calm, and she seems so, so, so nice. I am so glad Salish has a mom like her."