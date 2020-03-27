What’s The Point of the ‘Try Not To Say Wow’ Challenge on YouTube, Anyway?

In a world of challenges ranging from obscure to bizarre and downright dangerous (Tide Pods, anyone?) arrives a new trend: the “Try Not To Say Wow” YouTube challenge. All the cool kids are doing it.

It’s been around for about a year, but it remains one of the most popular trends on the video platform right now among mega-stars like Azzyland , Infinite, SSSniperWolf, and beyond. New challenges are posted on the regular.