This Is What Really Happened to Cooper's Money in 'American Housewife'

Season 5 of American Housewife brought about some sweeping changes for Cooper (Logan Pepper) and the Otto family. Following his parents' sudden departure from Westport, the hilariously bratty adolescent moved into his best friend's, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio), house.

The transitioning period came with its own set of challenges — which would, later on, yield even more drastic changes. Although one fan theory has it that Cooper managed to lose his money, this isn't quite the case. What happened?