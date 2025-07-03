What To Know About Liverpool Soccer Star Diogo Jota's Fatal Car Crash Diogo Jota was with his brother at the time of the accident. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 3 2025, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @diogoj_18

Liverpool Football Club star Diogo Jota died, along with his younger brother, Andre Silva, in a car crash, per the Daily Mail. The outlet reported that the accident happened on July 3, 2025, in Spain, as the brothers were driving back to the U.K. Jota was recovering from lung surgery and was advised not to fly prior to the next soccer season, which is why he decided to drive. But how did he crash, and was anyone else injured besides Jota and his brother?

Article continues below advertisement

The accident reportedly happened less than two weeks after Jota was married, and training for the next soccer season was due to start days after he and his brother began their road trip. Per the Associated Press, Jota's car went off the road and caught fire. Both Jota and Silva died in the accident, but there were plenty of questions left unanswered immediately following what happened.

Article continues below advertisement

How did Diogo Jota crash?

After the accident, and after both Jota and Silva were discovered dead in the accident, according to AP, authorities were investigating what caused the crash. No other cars were involved, and no one else was killed or injured besides the brothers. There is a working theory that Jota's car experienced a blown tire while driving at a high speed, which might have caused the accident.

For now, there is no clear cause released to the public. But authorities are also reportedly trying to figure out which brother was driving at the time of the crash. The Liverpool Football Club released a statement, per AP, following the crash.

Article continues below advertisement

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre's family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss," the club said. "We will continue to provide them with our full support."

Article continues below advertisement

What car was Diogo Jota driving?

According to the New York Post, Jota and his brother were in a Lamborghini at the time of the accident. The crash occurred on the A-52 motorway in the municipality of Cernadilla in Spain. According to the Daily Mail, it has a lot of twists and bends, and a maximum speed limit of 120 km/h, or close to 75 miles per hour.

Some of the fastest Lamborghinis in the world can reportedly reach more than 200 miles per hour at top speed. There is no indication that Jota was going this fast in his car, or what kind of Lamborghini he was in, but the idea of a potentially blown out tire causing the accident could mean he was driving extremely fast. At this time, however, there hasn't been a confirmation of that.

Article continues below advertisement