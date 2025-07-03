Soccer Star Diogo Jota and His Brother Andre Silva Both Died in a Car Crash Diogo Jota's brother was a soccer star in his own right. By Joseph Allen Published July 3 2025, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Following the news that Portuguese soccer star Diogo Jota had died in a car crash alongside his brother, the sporting world began to mourn a star cut down in the prime of his life. Even as many people memorialized Diogo, a current star for Liverpool, others wanted to learn more about his brother, André Silva.

Article continues below advertisement

André died alongside his brother in the car accident, and was also a professional soccer player. Here's what we know about him.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who was Diogo Jota's brother André Silva?

Although he wasn't quite as famous or well-known as his brother, André was playing as a striker for Bundesliga club RB Leipzig. He was an academy graduate of Porto and made 58 appearances with the club before joining AC Milan in 2017. He then bounced around the world of professional soccer for a few years before arriving on his current team. He was loaned to Werder Bremen on Feb. 3 through the end of their season.

André was not quite as big of a star as his brother, but having two family members who play soccer at the highest level, and are paid millions to do so, is impressive in and of itself. Diogo, for his part, was a key part of Liverpool's success, and appeared in 182 games for the team in which he scored 65 goals. André is his older brother, but the two are just a few years apart.

Article continues below advertisement

Portugal is mourning the loss of both men.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro released a statement mourning their deaths. "The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal's name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic," the statement read. "I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sports."

Diogo Jota’s brother André Silva, 25-year-old Penafiel player in Portuguese 2nd League, has also passed away following the accident.



Rest in peace, André. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Rn3APVMPpk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2025 Source: Twitter/@FabrizioRomano

Article continues below advertisement

Porto, which worked with both players at various points in their careers, also released a statement acknowledging their deaths. "FC Porto is in mourning," read a club statement. "It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. Rest in peace."

Andre Villas-Boas, who is now president of FC Port, also released a statement. "This is a moment of profound dismay for the entire Porto fanbase and for all Portuguese people," he said. "Two young men tragically lost their lives, two men who represented FC Porto in an exemplary manner and who will be remembered not only for their football but also for their personal and human qualities.