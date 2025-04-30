What Happened to Soccer Star Gianluigi Donnarumma’s Face? Details Gianluigi Donnarumma is a professional soccer star and goalkeeper for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. By Danielle Jennings Published April 30 2025, 4:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Athletes suffer a myriad of injuries throughout the course of their career, but that still doesn’t make said injuries any less serious or painful. Such is the case with soccer star Gianluigi Donnarumma after he sustained a bloody facial injury.

Gianluigi is a professional soccer star and goalkeeper for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and also holds the position as the captain for Italy’s national soccer team.

What happened to Gianluigi Donnrumma’s face?

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, Gianluigi was hit in the face by a fellow soccer player Wilford Singo’s cleat in his team's game against Monaco, according to ESPN. As a result of the collision, Gianluigi suffered a bloody gash below his right eye that left him lying on the field until medical experts arrived to look at and treat his injury.

What happened after Gianluigi’s injury?

Per ESPN, after the game was over Paris Saint-Germain issued a statement regarding Gianluigi’s injury. "Gianluigi Donnarumma will return to Paris with the team this evening after suffering a facial trauma with multiple cuts. He will undergo medical examinations tomorrow and will have to rest for several days," the statement read.

Team manager Luis Enrique declined to criticize the referees of the game for not issuing Wilfried a card, despite the player being previously warned. "The refereeing decisions? I can't do anything, I couldn't see the action, but when you see an action like that it's always difficult," he said at the time. "The players don't intend to hurt. It's difficult to referee this kind of match, I'm not talking about the refereeing work."

What did Wilfried say after injuring Gianluigi?

Gianluigi’s bloody injury led to fans of the soccer star hurling racist messages at Wilfried on social media, which the Monaco team immediately called out and condemned. In response to injuring Gianluigi, Wilfried wrote on social media, "My gesture was obviously not intentional, but I was able to see afterward that he had a significant injury to his face. I wish you a good recovery.”

In a video after the game, both Gianluigi and Wilfried smiling together in the Paris Saint-Germain dressing room — reportedly, Wilford not only apologized on social media for the incident, but he also extended his apologies in person.

How is Gianluigi now?

Following the on-field collision, Paris Saint-Germain offered an update on Gianluigi’s condition via a message on its website. “Victim of facial trauma with multiple wounds, Gianluigi Donnarumma will return to Paris with the team. He will undergo medical examinations and will have to remain inactive for several days,” the message read.

