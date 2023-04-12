Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Source: YouTube USWNT Star Mallory Swanson Underwent Successful Surgery for Knee Injury During the USWNT game on April 8, star forward Mallory Swanson was carted off the field. What happened? Here's an update on her knee injury. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 12 2023, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

During an exhibition game against Ireland on Saturday, April 8, USWNT star forward Mallory Swanson was carted off the field at the end of the first half. The young pro soccer player made contact with an Irish player before collapsing and crying out in pain as her teammates signaled for the training staff.

Mallory was then placed on a stretcher and taken to the nearest hospital; on Sunday, April 9, U.S. Soccer announced that she tore her left patella tendon and was on her way back to Chicago for further evaluation. As many fans wished her a speedy recovery, Mallory took it upon herself to provide an update on her knee injury.

Mallory Swanson recently updated fans on her injury.

On April 11, Mallory took to Instagram to reveal that she underwent successful surgery. "This is hard. I'm in shock and don’t have much to say other than, thank you to everyone for the messages. I feel the love and prayers, and holding them close to my heart," she wrote. "Surgery this morning was a success."

Mallory continued, "I'm thankful for my trainers, doctors, coaches, and teammates for their help throughout this process. The beauty out of all of this is that God is always good. He's got me and always has."

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, complete recovery from a torn patella tendon is at least six months — but many patients reported they needed a full year to reach all their goals.