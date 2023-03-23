Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Source: Getty Images Pro Soccer Player Ali Krieger Announces Retirement: "This Is the Right Time for Me" By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 23 2023, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

After nearly two decades on the soccer field, Ali Krieger is ready to hang up her cleats for good. On March 23, 2023, the 38-year-old NJ/NY Gotham FC defender and two-time World Cup winner announced that she will retire from professional soccer at the end of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season.

As she prepares to start a new chapter, many fans are curious to know how much he's accumulated from his career. So, what is Ali Krieger's net worth? Keep reading to find out. Plus, stick around for details regarding her retirement announcement.

What is Ali Krieger's net worth?

According to Wealthy Genuis, Ali Krieger's net worth currently stands at an impressive $2.5 million. Most of her wealth derives from her soccer career. However, there's no doubt Ali has earned a decent amount of money from various endorsements.

Since 2007, she's been a professional athlete with Nike and wears the brand's cleats and training gear exclusively. Ali has also appeared in several Nike campaigns, many of which promote the Nike+ Training Club app. For the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, she teamed up with ZICO and Smuckers for a series of promotions and exclusive content.

Ali has been a vital part of U.S. women's soccer for over a decade, making 108 appearances with the USWNT and playing for the FIFA Women's World Cup team in 2011, 2015, and 2019. At the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup, Ali scored the game-winning penalty kick in the nail-biting quarterfinal shootout victory over Brazil. She currently plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC in the NWSL but plans to retire at the end of the 2023 season.

Ali Krieger announced she will retire at the end of the 2023 NWSL season.

On March 23, 2023, Ali Krieger announced her retirement from professional soccer: "Playing at the highest level for many years with the USWNT has given me so much joy, success, and discipline to compete every day to be the best, but most importantly I gained many lifelong friendships," she said in a statement to U.S. Soccer.

Ali added, "I will cherish for a lifetime the pressure moments on the world's biggest stage, our successful fight for equal pay and many championship celebrations. I can't be more grateful for the opportunity to represent my country and I'll always appreciate the grind. To my teammates, my coaches, the operations staff, and to our loyal USWNT fans, thank you!"

The soccer star further discussed her retirement on CBS Mornings: "This is the right time for me. I've given so much to the game, and I've gotten a lot in return. But I feel it. My body also feels it." In her final season, Ali hopes to win the one title she has yet to claim — the NWSL championship.

"I see the 2023 season as an opportunity to celebrate with [the NWSL] fans and my fellow players, but make no mistake — my entire focus is on winning the NWSL championship with Gotham FC," Ali said in a news release, per CBS News. "To achieve this before our incredible Gotham FC fans will motivate me every day this season." Besides her success on the field, Ali has been lauded for her unwavering ability to use her platform and serve as an advocate for equal pay, as well as the LGBTQ+ community.